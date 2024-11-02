Revanth Reddy corrects PM Modi's 'factual errors', says farmer is king in Telangana – Telangana News





As the battle between the BJP and Congress over 'false election promises' intensifies, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday jumped on the bandwagon to defend his party and its governance in the state. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state was on a growth trajectory since his government came to power in December 2023. This comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attacks on the ruling Congress states. In an article X, Prime Minister Modi asserted on Friday that States governed by Congress suffer because “the development trajectory and fiscal health are going from bad to worse”. Highlighting Telangana specifically, the Prime Minister said, “In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised. » However, Reddy said there were “several misconceptions and factual errors” in Prime Minister Modi's statements about Telangana. In one of the many achievements listed by Chief Minister Reddy, he clarified how the stature of a Telangana farmer became a king after the Congress took charge of the state. “We have implemented India's largest ever farm loan waiver, at the state level, ensuring that Rythe Raju (Farmer is King, in Telangana). Over 22 lakh and 22,000 farmers (22 ,22,365) are now loan free and living like a king, with all ryots loans up to Rs 2,00,000 waived. We have put over Rs 18,000 crore in farmers' accounts in 25 days. Reddy wrote in a long X post. However, Reddy's statements are contrary to what Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said in August. KTR alleged that Congress is “misleading” farmers. “After eight months, not even one-seventh of the loan waiver has been realized. We demand that Congress come up with a white paper,” KTR was quoted as saying by PTI news agency. Meanwhile, the row over false election promises erupted in Karnataka after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday reprimanded the state government after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while addressing at a rally, said that the the party will revisit the Shakti projectwhich provides free bus rides to women in the state. Published by: Vadapalli Nithin Kumar Published on: November 2, 2024

