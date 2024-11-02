Ridwan Kamil meets Jokowi and Prabowo, says both are on same frequency for Jakarta legislative elections





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Governor candidate number 1, Ridwan Kamilclaimed to be supported by the president Prabowo Subianto and 7th President Joko Widodo qualify for the 2024 regional elections or Pilkada Jakarta. The former governor of West Java also met with these two figures to discuss Jakarta. “Yes, the fact is that he (Joko Widodo) supports the RIDO couple (Ridwan Kamil-Suswono) by offering experiences as governor of Jakarta,” the man familiarly called Emil told Tempoduring its meeting in Cilandak, South Jakarta, Saturday, November 2, 2024. Emil said he already knew Jokowi for 11 years in the world of government. His meeting with Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father in Solo was also part of the congratulations on his retirement from government. “More than 70 percent are about congratulations on retirement, the rest are about Jakarta in general,” Emil said. This Golkar Party politician said that his meeting with Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto discussed more or less the same thing. Even though they took place at different times, they share the same frequency for the Jakarta legislative elections. “The same (between Jokowi and Prabowo support), only one frequency,” said Emil, as he got into his car to continue his campaign trip to meet interfaith figures in Medan Satria, Bekasi City, Java Western. Ridwan Kamil's meeting with Jokowi took place on Friday, November 1, 2024. Jokowi hosted Ridwan Kamil at his residence, Jalan Kutai Utara, Banjarsari, Solo, Central Java. Meanwhile, the meeting with Prabowo was held as a dinner program at Garuda Restaurant, Jalan Sabang, Central Jakarta, Thursday evening, October 31, 2024. Advertisement Ridwan Kamil's agenda to meet Jokowi and Prabowo took place behind closed doors. The media team is only allowed to take videos and does not know the content of the discussion during the one-on-one chat. Ridwan Kamil was also supported by Prabowo through the Gerindra Party which is part of the Indonesian Forward Coalition or KIM Plus in the Jakarta Pilkada. However, in a survey conducted by LSI Denny JA, strong support for Ridwan Kamil came only from the Gerindra Party and PAN. Meanwhile, other party cadres prefer candidate number 3 in the Jakarta legislative elections, namely Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. LSI Director Denny JA Sunarto Ciptoharjono said the investigation found that PKS voters had switched to Pramono Anung. In the Jakarta election landscape, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono faces candidate number 2 Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana from the independent route, aka no party. As well as the number 3 candidate duo Pramono Anung-Rano Karno who is supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). Editor's Pick: Gibran's Solo Working Visit: Review of Autonomous Tram, a PT INKA Development Product Under Testing in November

