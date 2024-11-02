Sailor kidnapped in coastal raid in northern Lebanon | Israel attacks Lebanon





Lebanese authorities launch investigation into suspected Israeli naval raid in Baytoun.

A group of armed men kidnapped a sailor in northern Lebanon, prompting an investigation by Lebanese authorities into whether Israel was involved in the raid.

A man identified by Lebanese authorities as Imad Amhaz was arrested after a naval force landed in the town of Batroun at dawn on Friday.

CCTV footage shared online by Lebanese journalists appears to show a group of armed men dragging away a man whose shirt was over his head.

According to local media, more than 25 armed men landed in Batroun, about 50 km north of Beirut, and captured the man before returning to their boats and leaving the area.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said an unidentified military force carried out a sea landing on the coast of Batroun at dawn on Friday.

The force went with all its weapons and equipment to a cottage near the beach, kidnapped a Lebanese man and fled into the high seas on a speedboat, ANI reported.

Speaking from Batroun, Al Jazeera's Imran Khan said the raid was unprecedented.

This is northern Lebanon; it's not the southern suburbs or the border areas where we saw Israeli troops on the ground. This is an unprecedented raid, he said.

This is a very serious incident. It has been a very long time since we have seen an extraction or kidnapping of this type. This is something that the Lebanese authorities will take seriously. They are already on the ground here.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid cited an anonymous Israeli source as saying that Amhaz is believed to be a high-ranking member of Hezbollah's naval force.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah issued a statement calling the incident a Zionist aggression in the Batroun region.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for an investigation into the kidnapping, a statement from Mikati's office said Saturday.

Mikati consulted with the Lebanese army and UNIFIL officials and called on Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to lodge an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council, the statement added.

Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh cited the country's national news agency as saying Ahmaz was a civilian naval officer.

He said the man was abducted just 100 meters (328 feet) from his home and questioned why UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which sought to resolve the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, was not applied.

There is communication with UNIFIL because the Lebanese coast is monitored by them. UNIFIL's mission is to periodically monitor the Lebanese coast, from Naqoura to Arida, Hamieh said of the U.N. peacekeeping force that Israel has repeatedly attacked in recent weeks.

Kandice Ardiel, spokesperson for the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, denied allegations by some local journalists that UN forces helped the landing force in the operation.

Disinformation and false rumors are irresponsible and endanger peacekeepers, Ardiel said.

This rare nighttime raid in northern Lebanon comes as the Israeli army continues to bomb areas across the country.

Air attacks on Saturday afternoon hit parts of Nabatieh, the Bekaa Valley and the ancient cities of Tire and Baalbek.

Hezbollah continued to fire rockets and drones into Israel. Israeli media reported on Saturday that a rocket injured 19 people in Tayibe, central Israel.

