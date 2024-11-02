SCIO Briefing on Promoting High-Quality Development: Department of Veterans Affairs

Read in Chinese

Speakers:

Mr. Pei Jinjia, Minister of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA)

Mr. Ma Feixiong, Vice Minister of MVA

Mr. Wang Zhongcheng, Director General of the MVA Support and Preferential Treatment Department

Mr. Gao Haibin, Deputy Director General of the Ideology and Rights Protection Department of the MVA

President :

Ms. Xing Huina, Deputy Director General of the Press Office of the State Council Information Office (SCIO) and SCIO Spokesperson

Date:

September 13, 2024

Xing Huina:

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon! Welcome to this press conference organized by the State Council Information Office (SCIO). Today's event is part of the “Promoting High-Quality Development” series. We have invited Mr. Pei Jinjia, Minister of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA), to brief you on relevant developments and answer your questions. Also present today are Mr. Ma Feixiong, Vice Minister of MVA; Mr. Wang Zhongcheng, Director General of the Support and Preferential Treatment Department of the MVA; and Mr. Gao Haibin, Deputy Director General of the Ideology and Rights Protection Department of the MVA.

I will now give the floor to Mr. Pei for his presentation.

Pei Jinjia:

Thank you, Ms. Xing. Ladies and gentlemen, friends of the media, hello everyone! It's nice to meet you all. On behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs, I would like to express my sincere thanks for your continued attention and support of veterans affairs.

General Secretary Xi Jinping highly appreciates the work related to veterans' affairs and delivered a series of important speeches. On the eve of this year's national conference on work related to veterans' affairs, the General Secretary issued important instructions, emphasizing that veterans are a valuable asset to the Party and the nation, and an important force in the progression of Chinese modernization. Work related to veterans' affairs is crucial for reform, development and stability, as well as achieving the goals of building a strong military. We earnestly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speeches and carefully implemented the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Second and Third Plenary Sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee . Our objective is to contribute to economic and social development and to support national defense and military development. Our goal is to make military service a profession respected by society and to ensure that veterans are honored by all. We continue to promote reform and innovation, thereby promoting high-quality development in the field of veterans.

First, we have strengthened ideological and political leadership and direction. In accordance with the directions of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we have educated and led veterans to firmly support the establishment of Comrade Xi Jinping's core position in the Party Central Committee and of the Party as a whole. such as establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. We also upheld Comrade Xi Jinping's central position in the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole, and upheld the authority of the Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership. We have organized national awards for model veterans and other exemplary figures, as well as activities such as “Veterans Always Follow the Party”, encouraging veterans to remain true to their revolutionary military nature, strengthen their convictions, to demonstrate patriotic dedication and to fight for more. achievements. We solemnly welcomed home and buried the remains of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers of South Korea, and strengthened the construction, management and protection of memorial facilities for the martyrs both at home and abroad. This aroused admiration for heroism, promoted the spirit of martyrs, and cultivated a sense of patriotism and national pride among the public.

Second, we have deepened reforms of institutions and mechanisms. We have advanced the standardization and standardization of the service guarantee system and launched pilot projects for the new profession of veterans affairs specialist. Synergy mechanisms, such as departmental consultations and the “double list” system of mutual support between the military and local governments, have been improved to continuously shape a working model of military-local coordination, inter-departmental cooperation , top-down links and joint efforts. We have deepened policy and system research, advanced the formulation of a set of regulations on the settlement of veterans, revised the regulations on pensions and preferential treatment of military personnel, as well as the regulations on tribute to the martyrs, thereby improving various laws and policies. These efforts have overall strengthened and advanced the organizational management system, operational work system, and policy and institutional frameworks.

Third, we have vigorously served the goal of building a strong country with a strong military. We have aligned ourselves with key national strategies, introduced measures to encourage and support veterans, strengthened the brand of voluntary services, and guided veterans to actively participate in tasks such as rural revitalization, protection ecological, border stabilization and development, as well as emergency relief and disasters. relief. Along with national defense and military reforms, we have actively supported the combat readiness of the armed forces, optimized emergency response and war mechanisms to promote mutual support between the military and civilians, and strengthened frontline support capabilities, including special care hospitals, halls of honor, and military supply stations. We facilitated the smooth transition of injured, ill, or disabled veterans and service members, continually conducted activities to promote mutual support between service members and civilians, and helped ease the concerns of military officers, personnel, and their families .

Fourth, we focused on optimizing service guarantees. With a focus on fairness and justice, we have adopted various methods such as examinations, assessments and direct settlements to properly place veterans. We have innovated and optimized education and training, expanded employment pipelines, and improved entrepreneurship support policies such as tax and financial incentives, striving to create a broad stage for veterans to use their talents and contribute to the transformation of military human resources. We have strengthened the construction of service centers (stations), focusing on the urgent needs of veterans and striving to overcome the “last mile” of service delivery. We continue to raise pension and subsidy standards, enrich preferential treatment scenarios, and promote new models of intelligent elderly care and the integration of medical care and elderly care to provide better guarantees and better quality services. We have improved mechanisms for helping those in difficulty, launched the “Warmth for Veterans” initiative, and strived to do more meaningful work for veterans, such as providing timely assistance at the moment it is most necessary, and guarantee that the benefits of development are shared more equitably.

Ladies and gentlemen, friends of the media, our veterans have made significant contributions to national defense and military development. Even after retirement, they remain dedicated, continuing their mission while taking on new roles and pursuing their dreams. We will always use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to cultivate unity and strengthen morale. We will also fully implement the guiding principles of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, further deepening reforms comprehensively to advance China's modernization. We will take on new responsibilities and demonstrate greater initiative in supporting a strong nation and military, improving service guarantees, and strengthening education and management. Our goal is to get our veterans to actively engage in modernization efforts, thereby creating new prospects for the high-quality development of veterans' affairs.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, on behalf of the MVA, I sincerely wish all veterans and their families happiness, peace, good health and success in their endeavors. I also wish our media friends a happy Mid-Autumn Festival. Thank you all.

Xing Huina:

You can now raise your hand to ask questions. Please indicate your news agency before asking.