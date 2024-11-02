Volunteers say many district head candidates are asking Jokowi to be campaign manager





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The general chairman of one of Joko Widodo's volunteers, Red and White Solidarity (Solmet), Silvester Matutina, said that many regional leaders asked the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia to become an activist (jurkam) during regional elections of 2024 (Pilkada). ). However, he did not reveal to whom the regional head candidates had submitted the request. Jokowi. “Many have asked for it, but Mr. (Jokowi) is still thinking about it. “There are several gubernatorial candidates, regent candidates who came to ask for Mr. Jokowi's blessing,” said Silvester at the Indonesia Arena, Senayan, Jakarta, Saturday (02/11/2024). Also read: Ridwan Kamil says Prabowo and Jokowi asked him to remain enthusiastic about regional elections “So basically they asked Pak Jokowi to also be a security judge,” he continued. According to him, Jokowi is currently considering two reasons why he does not want to serve as a judge for several candidates for regional head. First, he still wants to rest after retiring as President of the Republic of Indonesia on October 20, 2024. “Then secondly, don't let things develop like this, he doesn't like political figures or Pak Prabowo either. “Because he has now become an ordinary citizen,” Silvester said. On the other hand, he said Jokowi was not interested in becoming general chairman of a political party (parpol). The reason is that Pro Jokowi (Projo) volunteers expressed the possibility of becoming a political party and being chaired by Jokowi. “Oh, this is not Pak Jokowi’s wish, no way. This is exactly the wish of one of the voluntary organizations, Projo. “There are hundreds of voluntary organizations in Jokowi, Prabowo and Gibran,” he added. Also read: Meeting with Prabowo and Jokowi, Ridwan Kamil: symbol of support Previously, Jokowi welcomed Projo to transform into a mass organization. Meanwhile, Barus, the general treasurer of Projo, said that this transformation will most likely happen during the Projo congress to be held in December 2024. The panel also admitted that he often persuaded Jokowi to lead or establish a political party. He did not rule out the possibility that if Projo became a political party, Jokowi would become its general president.

Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/11/02/19160911/relawan-bilang-banyak-calon-kepala-daerah-minta-jokowi-jadi-juru-kampanye The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos