



A bonfire night warning has been issued in an East Sussex town, with police urging Britons to avoid the “bonfire capital of the world” amid “serious concerns” of overcrowding. Lewes Bonfire Night – infamous for its effigies of politicians and celebrities over the years, including Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg – attracts thousands of visitors each November to watch the annual processions through the town's streets. However, in recent years Sussex Police have advised people to attend a more local bonfire evening to avoid “serious concerns” about the size of Tuesday's crowd. They reported that the event left 212 people injured and 17 people hospitalized over the past five years, as many were injured during the procession, as well as by the fireworks. In recent years, Sussex Police have advised people to attend a more local bonfire evening to avoid “serious concerns” about the size of Tuesday's crowd. Pennsylvania Sussex Police said “tens of thousands” of people were expected on November 5, stressing that the area around the war memorial was expected to become extremely busy. Trains will stop in and around Lewes from 5pm overnight, while trains to London Victoria will depart just before 4pm – although commuters will still have to return home that evening. Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: Unfortunately, every year when this event takes place we make arrests, including for offenses such as assault (including against police officers) , criminal damage and drug possession. “This is clearly not acceptable.” LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: “Our officers will be supporting partner agencies and Lewes District Council on this evening to ensure public safety, and we are determined to ensure that this is an event that everyone can safely enjoy. security.” Additionally, the Visit Lewes information center warned of the dangerous “combination of dense crowds, flaming torches and firecrackers” throughout the night. The event will also cause numerous road closures across the city. For those living outside Lewes, the district council's tourism director, Becky Cooke, said a live video broadcast of the event on Rocket FM will allow individuals to watch the event “without the need for “add to the risk of overpopulation in the city”. Pennsylvania As the night is expected to involve six separate bonfire societies in the area, all of which hold individual processions, traditions, costumes, bonfire sites and fireworks, many are drawn to the event due to its magnitude. He became particularly famous for burning effigies of controversial figures in politics and show business. Last year, the effigy of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was shown on a train, which had the face of RMT union boss Mick Lynch, in Lewes. Previously, the event saw effigies of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg pass through the narrow streets in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/bonfire-night-warning-issued-lewes-police-urge-britons-avoid-popular-event-serious-concerns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos