Erdoan sues opposition leader and Istanbul mayor for slander

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan sued the main opposition leader and powerful mayor of Istanbul on Friday for alleged slander, in a sharp legal coup against his political rivals.

Filed Friday, the two separate lawsuits targeted Zgr Zel, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, also a senior party official.

The trial raises the possibility that one or both of them could be prosecuted for insulting the president under article 299 of the penal code, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The accusation has been widely used to silence Erdoan's political rivals, as well as journalists, human rights defenders and members of the public.

Court documents cited by Anadolu accused ZEL of having “publicly insulted the president” and “clearly committed a crime against the reputation and honor of the presidency.”

The second accused Mamolu of making “unfounded accusations, including slander, that violated Erdoan's rights” and of having “acted with the aim of humiliating the president in front of the public.”

Each lawsuit seeks one million Turkish liras ($30,000) in damages from the accused.

“Makes himself a victim”

The lawsuit focuses on comments the two men allegedly made Thursday during a protest in Istanbul's Esenyurt neighborhood after its opposition mayor was arrested for alleged ties to the banned Kurdish militant group of the PKK.

The move against two opposition figures comes as Turkey's strongman appears to be looking for ways to amend the constitution so he can run again in the 2028 presidential election.

It's unclear exactly what remarks prompted the lawsuit, but Ozer, who took over as CHP leader just a year ago, quickly fired back.

Erdoan “pretends to have been insulted without any insult being made, and tries to make himself a victim… as if it was not he who had insulted and victimized Esenyurt” by arresting its mayor, he said. he told reporters.

When asked if he thought the authorities would try to overthrow the mamolu as they did with the mayor of Esenyurt, zel said it was not clear.

But if they did, the opposition would fight: “We will challenge them,” he promised.

The trial of the “idiots”

Mamolu, who was elected mayor of Istanbul in 2019, is often touted as Erdoan's biggest political rival and is widely expected to run in the 2028 presidential election.

He is considered one of Turkey's most popular politicians.

Two years ago, Mamolu was sued for defamation after calling Istanbul election officials “idiots” during the 2019 Istanbul mayoral election.

A court found him guilty of insulting a public official and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison, banning him from political activity for the duration of his sentence, sparking an international outcry.

Although Mamolu appealed, the lawsuit meant it was too risky for him to run in the 2023 presidential election.

But he continued to serve as mayor while the appeals court considered its decision.

At the time, Erdoan insisted he had nothing to do with the trial.

The 70-year-old Turkish leader launched his own political career in the 1990s when he was elected mayor of Istanbul.

