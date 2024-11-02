RK said Jokowi authorized Projo to declare support for RIDO pair





Jakarta (ANTARA) – DKI Jakarta Governorship Candidate Number 1, Ridwan Kamil (RK), said that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, authorized his Projo member volunteers to declare their support to the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (RIDO) pair. Ridwan said that Jokowi, who is also the former governor of DKI Jakarta, gave his support to the candidate pair for governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta number 1, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. “The fact is that Pak Jokowi supports him. The proof of his support is to give Projo permission to declare, to support the RIDO pair,” Ridwan said during his meeting after attending the National Solidarity Movement's declaration at the Indonesia Arena Senayan Jakarta on Saturday. Ridwan explained that his meeting with Jokowi took place after meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at a Padang restaurant on Thursday (10/31). The next day, Friday (1/11) morning, Ridwan immediately flew to Solo because Jokowi wanted to meet him that day. “In the morning, I immediately flew to Solo and Mr. Jokowi was very happy because I also gave him souvenirs, cakes (from) Bogor,” Ridwan said. Also read: Ridwan Kamil meets Jokowi to discuss the future of Jakarta During their second meeting, Ridwan said Jokowi, who served as governor of DKI Jakarta for the period 2012-2014, gave advice on the challenges as regional head of Jakarta. “And as a former governor of DKI, he also gave advice from his time on challenges,” he said. Based on the information collected, Ridwan Kamil met for two consecutive days with President Prabowo and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. President Prabowo Subianto's meeting with Ridwan Kamil took place at Padang Restaurant, Sabang Area, Central Jakarta, Thursday (10/31). Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil's meeting with Jokowi took place at the residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia in Sumber, Solo, Central Java, Friday afternoon. Also read: Meeting Jokowi, volunteers say RK learned from former Jakarta governor

Also read: Prabowo shares dinner moments with Ridwan Kamil on social media Journalist: Mentari Dwi Gayati

Editor: Didik Kusbiantoro

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/4439293/rk-sebut-jokowi-izinkan-projo-deklarasi-dukung-pasangan-rido The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos