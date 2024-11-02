Donald Trump Jr. and Kristi Noem join Franklin Graham in Helen's torn North Carolina with Samaritan's Purse





South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Donald Trump Jr. joined Franklin Graham of Samaritan's Purse Friday to help airlift warm clothing to Hurricane Helene-torn North Carolina as temperatures dropped in the region.

Samaritan's Purse, a Christian disaster relief and evangelism organization, has been serving its home state of North Carolina since Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast in late September.

Noem joined Trump and Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, in the Bat Cave community near Chimney Rock Friday afternoon.

With donations personally delivered by Kirstyn Hairston of California-based KUIU and Dan and Agatha Genter of Genter Capital Management, Samaritan's Purse donated more than 1,200 items of winter clothing to storm-torn survivors in the Western North Carolina, including winter jackets, fleece sweaters and pants. , according to a press release. Bat Cave received part of this donation from Hairston and the Genters; three other communities in the state will receive the rest.

“Today was an incredible opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus and be a blessing to people alongside Samaritans Purse,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital. “Today we witnessed the devastation of entire communities who lost their homes and all their belongings and even lost lives.

“So not only are we here today, but we are not going to forget these people. They will need our help for weeks and years to come. They will still need us to pray for them and lift them up .And they will need an organization like the Samaritans to walk alongside them.”

Gov. Kristi Noem joined Samaritan's Purse Friday to help airlift warm clothing to residents of Bat Cave, N.C. (Courtesy Samaritan's Purse)

As Election Day approaches, rural North Carolina residents and others affected by Hurricane Helene are largely left out of the news cycle. High elevation areas of western North Carolina have been particularly hard hit and freezing temperatures are approaching.

“So please don't take your attention away from that. There's a lot of work to be done,” Edward Graham, Franklin Graham's son and chief operating officer of Samaritan's Purse, said in an interview granted to Fox News Digital in October. “And if people really want to help, I need long-term volunteers.

“I need volunteers right now, but I need volunteers who show up in January, December, November, when it's cold during the holiday season, when you're warm with your family during the holidays. Think about those in Western North Carolina who are” t.

The “Orange Shirts,” or Samaritan's Purse volunteers, served more than 3,000 families affected by Hurricane Helen by removing mud from flooded homes, clearing debris, removing downed trees and tarping damaged roofs.

Samaritan's Purse also led the largest civilian airlift operation in the nation's history to access rural North Carolina residents whose roads have been destroyed through donations of emergency supplies and life-saving aid. According to a statement, the Christian relief organization donated 700,000 pounds of supplies to 80 communities via 357 airlifts.

“The people we met today were very grateful. South Dakota Governors Kristi Noem, Donald Trump Jr., Dan and Agatha Genter and Kirstyn Hairston came all the way to North Carolina to see them,” said Reverend Franklin Graham in an exclusive statement. shared with Fox News Digital. “When you've lost everything except the clothes on your back, it means everything that someone cares enough to help.”

The Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan's Purse led efforts Friday to airlift warm clothing to survivors of Hurricane Helene. (Courtesy of Samaritan's Purse)

“This area is 20 miles from where I grew up, and it wasn't isolated, but it is today because it was cut off by Hurricane Helene. Many people “People now use four-wheeled vehicles to get around, but it's amazing to see people taking care of each other. It's remarkable to see how people have stepped up to help their neighbors in this time of great need.” , Graham added.

In addition to Friday's donation of warm clothing, Samaritan's Purse donated generators, heaters and fuel to Helene's survivors. The Rev. Franklin Graham lost heat in the wake of Hurricane Helene, according to his son Edward.

Graham thanked the South Dakota governor and business leaders who donated warm clothing for Friday's airlift mission flown aboard a Black Hawk helicopter, according to a statement.

Donald Trump Jr. joined Governor Noem in the fly-in donation drive Friday afternoon. (Courtesy of Samaritan's Purse)

“I couldn’t be more grateful to Governor Kristi Noem for coming out to support the people of North Carolina,” said Franklin Graham. Many have suffered unimaginable loss and suffering, and I want them to know that they are not forgotten. God loves them and cares for them. »

Samaritans Purse has provided winter clothing to 15,000 people in North Carolina and Tennessee, along with generators, heaters, blankets, solar lights, food boxes and bottled water.

Disaster relief units, tractor-trailers filled with tools and equipment, have been deployed by Samaritans Purse to Asheville, Boone and Burnsville in North Carolina, as well as Perry and Tampa in Florida and Valdosta , in Georgia.

FOX Weather confirmed 101 deaths related to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina as of October 30, bringing the overall total to 229 across seven states.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to [email protected]

