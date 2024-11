Vladimir Putin has been portrayed as a muscular, muscular star alongside athletic-looking Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a bizarre new calendar. These revealing images are part of the 2025 edition produced for Russian spies, the feared FSB security service. On the first page of the annual rankings, Putin appears sporting what may be a leather vest over a black T-shirt bearing a white “Z” symbol, the letter that was used by Russia to mark its units during the invasion of Ukraine. Her butch look is accessorized with a military-looking watch and bracelet, as well as a facial expression that wouldn't be out of place in the comedy Zoolander. In the film, Ben Stiller's male lead used an intense gaze, known as “blue steel,” to shock and immobilize his enemies.

Next to Putin is Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whom the illustrator has made almost as muscular while wearing a casual polo shirt. The shirt of the general secretary of the Communist Party of China has a Chinese flag on the left arm and an image of a dragon on the chest. FSB calendars have developed something of a cult following over the years, provoking equal parts perplexity and ironic laughter. This year's offering matches that of 2024 and 2023 in that it focuses heavily on the war in Ukraine and stylized examples from Russian military or folklore.

For a month, a giant figure believed to represent a medieval Russian knight known as a bogatyr can be seen holding another soldier dressed in medieval garb outside the U.S. Capitol building. Boygatyrs are revered in Russia as legendary noble fighters and the one in this photo attacks an opponent who wears the flags of Ukraine, Poland, the European Union, Taiwan and Great Britain on his tunic. Also among the flags is the rainbow pride banner associated with LGBT communities. In another drawing from the 2025 calendar, a female Russian soldier is drawn with her arm resting on some kind of mechanized combat vehicle, and in other images a tribute is paid to drone pilots and service dogs, and a month is dedicated to the secret Wagner Mercenary Combat Force.

