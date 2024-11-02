UK Conservative Party elects Badenoch as new leader





LONDON — Britain's battle-scarred Conservatives elected “anti-woke” candidate Kemi Badenoch as their leader on Saturday, making her the first black leader of a major British party. The combative former equalities minister replaces Rishi Sunak and now faces the daunting task of uniting a divided and weakened party categorically ousted from power in July after 14 years in power. Badenoch, 44, came top in the two-way race with former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, winning 57 per cent of the party's vote. She said it was a “huge honour” to take on the role, but “the task ahead of us is difficult”. “We need to be honest that we made mistakes” and “let standards slip,” Badenoch said. “It’s time to get to work, it’s time to renew,” she added. Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Badenoch, writing on X that “Westminster's first black party leader is a proud moment for our country”. Sunak said Badenoch would be a “superb leader”, while fellow former Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote that “she brings a much-needed zest and zap to the Conservative Party”. Badenoch will become the official leader of the opposition and will face Labor's Keir Starmer in the House of Commons every Wednesday for traditional Prime Minister's Questions. However, she will lead a much-reduced cohort of Conservative MPs in the House after the party's dismal election results. She must strategize how to regain public trust while stemming the flow of support for the right-wing Reform UK party, led by Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage. Having campaigned on a right-wing platform, she also faces the prospect of future difficulties within the ranks of conservative lawmakers, which include many centrists. – 'No wallflower' – Badenoch, born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, has called for a return to conservative values, accusing her party of becoming increasingly liberal on societal issues such as gender identity. She describes herself as outspoken, a trait that sparked controversy on the campaign trail.

