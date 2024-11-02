Indicator survey: majority of people are satisfied with the state of public transportation during Jokowi's era





Survey Institute Indonesian political indicators published a publication entitled Public assessment of the performance of the public transport and transportation sector of the Joko Widodo government. The research was publicly posted online on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. In the research. The majority of people are satisfied with the state of public transportation during the Joko Widodo era. The survey results indicate that 65% of people responded positively. Meanwhile, 26.4% were average or average. 6.8% responded negatively and 1.8% did not respond and did not know. More than half of those surveyed believed the state of public transportation was good during Joko Widodo's era | Good statistics The survey was conducted between August 30 and September 6, 2024. The respondents numbered 1,200 with an additional sample of 400 in the Jabodetabek region. Samples were collected from all provinces in Indonesia and the survey was conducted face-to-face. “In general, the majority of people rate the condition of public transportation in Indonesia as good or very good, 65 percent. This positive assessment of the state of public transport is distributed quite evenly across all socio-demographic groups and regions,” Burhanuddin said. Muhtadi as the main researcher of Indonesian political indicators when the survey was released.. The Indonesian people's high satisfaction with transportation conditions during the 10 years of Jokowi's administration is in line with the Ministry of Transportation's commitment to improving quality both in physical and service terms. Budi Karya, as Minister of Transportation during the Jokowi era, said that he fulfilled three commitments during the Jokowi era. The three commitments are KPIs (Key performance indicator), increasing national connectivity, improving service quality and improving transportation safety, he said during the reflections and notes on the 10 years of Jokowi's government in the construction, infrastructure and investment sector , quoted on the official website. Ministry of Transport. Prioritize security, safety and price Safety and security are the most important factors in choosing public transport | Good statistics In the Indicator survey, there are eight main factors that influence the choice of public transport. According to the survey, the most important factor in choosing public transport is safety and security. Safety and security factors when traveling are the number one choice of the public with a percentage of 29.7%. While second place goes to affordable prices. This factor reaches a percentage of 25.5%. The comfort factor comes in third position with a percentage of 15.4%. In fourth place is the availability of transport routes with 7.7%. “There are three most important things that make people choose to use public transportation, namely travel safety and security up to 29.7%, affordable prices up to 25%, and comfort vehicles up to 15.4%,” Burhanuddin was quoted as saying Okezone. The next factor is punctuality during the trip. This factor obtained a figure of 7.3%. After that, there are factors such as number of departure times and ease of ordering tickets, each getting 6.1%, and ease of contacting customer service at 3.1%. The last factor is the existence of facilities at the departure and arrival terminals which was chosen by 0.9% of respondents. Also read: Why do Indonesians choose online transportation?

