Despite sharp differences on workers' rights, unions divide around Trump and Harris | US Election News 2024





Early voting is underway in the United States ahead of Tuesday's presidential election. Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris both made last-minute efforts to court union voters, who make up a central voting bloc, particularly in swing states like Michigan, where groups like United Workers (UAW) have a significant influence on the electorate.

Vice President Harris has garnered the support of major unions across the country, including the UAW, AFL-CIO and the Service Employees International Union.

Harris also has the support of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union behind Boeing's latest strike, which is now entering its eighth week. Boeing picketers say if she crosses the picket line with them, it could help her win more votes.

At the same time, former President Trump also solidified support for unions, however limited. Members of the Teamsters union showed greater support for the Republican candidate. Although the International Brotherhood of Teamsters chose not to support either candidate, the union's president, Sean O'Brien, campaigned with Trump and appeared in conservative-friendly media in support of him.

Trump also received support from the International Union of Police Associations. This comes despite Trump's false claims about high crime rates in American cities, his 34 felony convictions and his campaign owing cities across the United States hundreds of thousands of dollars, much of it to pay for hours additional police.

While Harris enjoys broader support among union workers, with a 7 percent lead over Trump, with 50 percent of union workers saying they believe Harris's policies would be better for unions than Trump's, the latter garnered the support of union members by exploiting issues that are important to them. the wider electorate likes immigration.

Union members who are likely or might support Donald Trump are not really focused on collective bargaining or economic power, but on issues related to immigration, issues related to the sense of danger due to crime levels, a Bob Bruno, professor of labor and employment at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told Al Jazeera.

Despite Trump's success in stoking fear over migrant crime, violent crime in the United States has steadily declined under President Joe Biden's administration. The most recent FBI data shows a 10.3 percent drop in reported violent crimes compared to last year.

Al Jazeera analyzed the candidates' positions on key issues important to unionized workers, such as collective bargaining and wages. Here's what we found:

On the organization

Harris has a fairly consistent pro-union record and was an early co-sponsor of a key workers' rights bill protecting the right to organize (PRO).

The PRO Act, first proposed in 2019, would prevent employers from interfering with union elections, allow the National Labor Relations Board to impose financial penalties on companies that violate labor laws, and speed up labor reinstatement if Workers lose their jobs due to a strike.

The bill was reintroduced in 2023 but did not pass the U.S. Congress. Harris said she would sign it if elected.

The Harris campaign is by far the most supportive of unions and collective bargaining, while the Trump campaign is outwardly hostile to the idea, Bruno said.

JD Vance, Trump's running mate, voted against the PRO Act and sharply criticized the legislation. Vance also rejected several Biden administration nominees to the National Labor Relations Board. In 2020, then-President Trump threatened to veto the PRO Act if it reached his desk.

The Trump White House has also made it harder for workers to unionize, including in 2019 when it removed a protection put in place during Barack Obama's presidency that allowed workers to use company email to register. unionize.

As far as Trump is concerned, his presidency has been an absolute disaster for workers and union members. Throughout his tenure, he served corporate executives and big business, from giving them huge tax cuts to making it harder for workers to organize into unions, Steven Smith, AFL-CIO deputy director of public affairs, told Al Jazeera.

As vice president in the Biden administration, Harris led the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, which aimed to increase awareness of workers' rights within federal agencies .

On the other hand, Trump has been openly hostile toward workers demanding better working conditions.

In a recent interview with billionaire Elon Musk on X, the social media platform Musk owns, Trump floated the idea of ​​firing striking workers, which would violate federal labor law.

This claim led the UAW to file a formal complaint with the National Labor Relations Board to investigate Trump and Musk for violating workers' rights.

On salaries

Harris said that if elected, she would attempt to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, an important issue for service sector workers and their respective unions because the minimum wage is stuck at $7. 25 dollars an hour since 2009. Since then, its purchasing power has declined by almost 30 percent.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump works behind the counter during a visit to a McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. [File: Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters]

When asked if he would raise the minimum wage during a campaign event at a Pennsylvania McDonald's franchise, Trump dodged the question.

In 2020, he said he would prefer the minimum wage to be decided by the states.

I think this should be a state option. Alabama is different from New York. New York is different from Vermont. Every state is different. It should be a state option, Trump said at the time.

Thirty-four of the 50 U.S. states have increased their minimum wages above the federal minimum.

That means the other 16 still have a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. So for people who work full-time 40 hours per week at this salary, their annual salary would be only $20 above the poverty line for a one-person household.

When Biden first took office, he pledged to raise the federal minimum wage for all workers. But his efforts to get Congress to pass the legislation were blocked by Republicans and a handful of Democrats. However, Biden did what the administration could do unilaterally and increased the federal minimum wage for federal workers.

Both Trump and Harris pledged to end the income tax on tips if elected.

Harris has long fought to improve wages across the economy. While serving as attorney general in California, she launched a task force intended to combat wage theft in the state.

However, it is unclear how effective these efforts have been. In 2022, it was reported that even when workers won in wage theft cases against their employers, only one in seven received reimbursement for their lost wages within five years.

However, Trump has repeatedly spoken out against raising wages.

In 2015, he said salaries were too high. Meanwhile, he also said automakers should move their operations to the southern United States, to states with lower wages.

Despite these policy positions, Trump won the union-heavy state of Michigan in 2016. Biden won the state by 2.8 percentage points over Trump in 2020, and it is now a deadlock between Harris and Trump in the state. A collection of political polls compiled by the poll tracking website FiveThirtyEight shows Harris with a small lead in Michigan, but well within the margin of error.

In 2018, while president, Trump used an executive order to eliminate annual pay raises for federal civilian employees.

The Biden administration, however, has fought to improve wages for middle-class workers. In several job creation programs, the administration has included a wage clause that requires bidding companies to pay a living wage to their employees.

The middle class will earn the prevailing wage on all construction and factory-related jobs that benefit from this large federal subsidy, Bruno said.

On overtime pay

At the end of Obama's second term, the Labor Department declared that any full-time worker earning less than $47,476 was eligible for automatic overtime pay.

A Texas judge blocked the rule before it could take effect. When the plan threshold was reevaluated in 2019, the Trump administration reduced it. The cuts meant employers only had to pay overtime for employees earning $35,358 a year or less.

When the rule was revisited again this year, the Biden-Harris administration raised the threshold to $43,888 on July 1. It will increase again on January 1 to reach $58,656. The plan will likely continue if Harris is elected next week.

As for Trump, his allies at the Heritage Foundation think tank want him to overturn the rule if he wins.

Trump has a long history of not paying overtime during his tenure in the private sector. A 2016 USA Today report found his companies violated overtime and minimum wage laws 24 times.

He echoed that sentiment in a campaign speech this month. The Republican candidate told his Michigan supporters he hates paying overtime.

People are shocked and afraid because if Trump takes away their overtime, they won't be able to pay their rent at the end of the month. That's the kind of thing that's at stake here, Smith said.

Trump, however, has said he wants to end overtime taxes as part of a broader tax plan if re-elected.

It's time for working men and women to finally take a break, and that's what we're doing because it's a good break, Trump said at a campaign rally in Arizona in September.

Neither campaign responded to Al Jazeera's requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2024/11/1/despite-stark-differences-on-worker-rights-unions-split-on-trump-harris The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos