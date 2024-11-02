Politics
Why Xi Jinping fears the Dalai Lama
Xi and the CCP are obsessed with the Dalai Lama, which is scandalous because of their stated contempt for religion and their denigration of the Dalai Lama.
On October 21, 2024, Penpa Tsering, Tibet's president-elect, made experts at a major New Delhi think tank laugh out loud when he advised Chinese President Xi Jinping to order his Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ) to discover the reincarnations of the great Chinese dead. leaders like Chairman Mao and Deng Xiaoping. He made the ironic remark as he highlighted President Xi's feverish obsession with sole ownership of the process of discovering the next child reincarnation of the current Dalai Lama.
This obsession with Comrade Xi and his Communist Party seems funny, or rather scandalous, because of his declared contempt for religion and also because all Chinese leaders, from Mao to Xi himself, have used the most abusive terms most chosen in the communist lexicon for the Dalai Lama. The six-century-old institution of the Dalai Lama of Tibet is unique because it occupies the supreme position in the spiritual and temporal realms of Tibet, and this heritage is only transmitted through reincarnation. Enlightened souls like the Dalai Lamas and other learned monks are believed to have the merit of guiding their own rebirth process. After the death of a Dalai Lama, Tibetans search for, identify and install the Dalai Lama's next baby boy in a typical process, which involves testing all boys born after the death of a Dalai Lama. A major factor that guides this research process are the personal indications and desires left by a Dalai Lama regarding the location, family, and other elements of his own choice for his next birth.
In Tibet, China faced strong resistance from the Tibetan population from the day the Chinese PLA invaded Lhasa in 1951. During the first four decades of Tibetan occupation, Tibet's communist masters have tried every tool at their disposal to suppress religion. with the hope that the absence of religion will cause people to understand and accept communism more faithfully. But this only incited the Tibetan masses to express their anger through small but frequent uprisings across Tibet. The massive Lhasa uprising in 1987 and 1989 forced Beijing's leaders to realize the influence of religion and the Dalai Lama despite his three-decade absence. It was decided to use religion as a tool rather than resist it.
The first public signal of this change in Chinese strategy came in 1992 when Beijing decided to undertake and install the reincarnation of the 16th Karma Pa. The same process was repeated in 1995 for the identification of the 10th incarnation Panchen Lama that Beijing used against the Dalai Lama. until his death in Tibet at Shigatse in 1989. A committee of senior monks from the Panchen Lama monastery was formed under the leadership of a communist officer to look after the new incarnation of the late Panchen Lama. The monk members of the committee identified a five-year-old boy, Gedhun Choeky Nyima, and secretly obtained approval from the exiled Dalai Lama on the authenticity of the new incarnated boy. This angered Beijing so much that Gedhun and his parents were taken away by Chinese security personnel and another boy of the same age, named Gyaltsen Norbu, was officially installed as the new Panchen Lama. Chinese authorities have yet to make public the fate of Gedhun and his family, despite repeated international protests.
The role of the Panchen Lamas is important because the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama play an important role in certifying each other's incarnation and also work alternately as teachers of each other's incarnation. Beijing has placed high stakes on Gyaltsen in hopes that he will be a useful tool when it comes to installing the next Dalai Lama. But the Tibetans refused to accept. So much so that the Chinese administration uses police force and money to attract Tibetan crowds to its congregations.
In 2007, the Chinese government passed a special law called Order-5 which governs the process of researching and certifying the reincarnation of future living Buddhas (or Tulku in Tibetan terminology). This law gives all powers for the selection of any future living Buddha to the respective Buddhist association of the region concerned and is entirely controlled by the top communist cadres.
Beijing has realized that it will be easy to tame the Tibetan people once the Dalai Lama is under its control. But as a permanent solution to the Tibetan problem, the Xi government is now focused entirely on asserting its exclusive claim to the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama. To preempt such Chinese efforts, the Dalai Lama issued a detailed official statement on September 24, 2011 that the reincarnated person has the sole legitimate authority over where and how he or she is reborn and how that reincarnation should be recognized. It is a reality that no one else can force or manipulate the person concerned, and this is particularly inappropriate for Chinese communists, who explicitly reject even the idea of past and future lives, let alone the concept of Tulkus. reincarnated. , to interfere with the reincarnation system and in particular the reincarnations of the Dalai Lamas and Panchen Lamas.
Aware of the Chinese plans concerning his reincarnation, the Dalai Lama had already played his masterstroke by bifurcating the role and power of the Dalai Lama by transmitting all political powers, until now vested in the Dalai Lama, to the elected representatives of Tibet who make up elected officials from Sikyong, the Parliament in exile and Tibetan justice. Concretely, this means that even if China manages to install a puppet Dalai Lama of its choice in Tibet, the real political powers will remain outside the control of Beijing or the CCP. This masterstroke of the Dalai Lama extended the lifespan of the political role of the Dalai Lama institution beyond his own lifetime and insulated the Tibetan system from Chinese manipulations.
*Vijay Kranti is a veteran journalist and keen observer of Chinese and Sino-Tibetan affairs. He is associated with the Center for Himalayan Asian Studies and Engagement (CHASE), New Delhi.
|
Sources
2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/opinion/why-xi-jinping-dreads-the-dalai-lama
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- RK denies decline in electability, confident of being supported by Jokowi and Prabowo
- Liam Livingstone strike helps England level West Indies ODI series | England cricket team
- Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls
- PM Modi urges people to participate in Bhasha Gaurav Saptah
- Low-income renters will suffer after UK housing benefit freeze, experts warn | housing benefits
- 'We're Americans': Jennifer Lopez responds to Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
- Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan
- National table tennis 2: unsurprising defeat of CP Auch on the territory of leader Bordeaux
- 5.2 A strong earthquake shakes Halkidiki – tovima.com
- What will become of the new director general of Macau? — CDC Games
- Prabowo visits Joko Widodo, dinner at Angkringan Solo –
- US tells Iran Israeli response to attacks could be no-holds-barred