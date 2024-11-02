Why Xi Jinping fears the Dalai Lama

Xi and the CCP are obsessed with the Dalai Lama, which is scandalous because of their stated contempt for religion and their denigration of the Dalai Lama.

On October 21, 2024, Penpa Tsering, Tibet's president-elect, made experts at a major New Delhi think tank laugh out loud when he advised Chinese President Xi Jinping to order his Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ) to discover the reincarnations of the great Chinese dead. leaders like Chairman Mao and Deng Xiaoping. He made the ironic remark as he highlighted President Xi's feverish obsession with sole ownership of the process of discovering the next child reincarnation of the current Dalai Lama.

This obsession with Comrade Xi and his Communist Party seems funny, or rather scandalous, because of his declared contempt for religion and also because all Chinese leaders, from Mao to Xi himself, have used the most abusive terms most chosen in the communist lexicon for the Dalai Lama. The six-century-old institution of the Dalai Lama of Tibet is unique because it occupies the supreme position in the spiritual and temporal realms of Tibet, and this heritage is only transmitted through reincarnation. Enlightened souls like the Dalai Lamas and other learned monks are believed to have the merit of guiding their own rebirth process. After the death of a Dalai Lama, Tibetans search for, identify and install the Dalai Lama's next baby boy in a typical process, which involves testing all boys born after the death of a Dalai Lama. A major factor that guides this research process are the personal indications and desires left by a Dalai Lama regarding the location, family, and other elements of his own choice for his next birth.

In Tibet, China faced strong resistance from the Tibetan population from the day the Chinese PLA invaded Lhasa in 1951. During the first four decades of Tibetan occupation, Tibet's communist masters have tried every tool at their disposal to suppress religion. with the hope that the absence of religion will cause people to understand and accept communism more faithfully. But this only incited the Tibetan masses to express their anger through small but frequent uprisings across Tibet. The massive Lhasa uprising in 1987 and 1989 forced Beijing's leaders to realize the influence of religion and the Dalai Lama despite his three-decade absence. It was decided to use religion as a tool rather than resist it.

The first public signal of this change in Chinese strategy came in 1992 when Beijing decided to undertake and install the reincarnation of the 16th Karma Pa. The same process was repeated in 1995 for the identification of the 10th incarnation Panchen Lama that Beijing used against the Dalai Lama. until his death in Tibet at Shigatse in 1989. A committee of senior monks from the Panchen Lama monastery was formed under the leadership of a communist officer to look after the new incarnation of the late Panchen Lama. The monk members of the committee identified a five-year-old boy, Gedhun Choeky Nyima, and secretly obtained approval from the exiled Dalai Lama on the authenticity of the new incarnated boy. This angered Beijing so much that Gedhun and his parents were taken away by Chinese security personnel and another boy of the same age, named Gyaltsen Norbu, was officially installed as the new Panchen Lama. Chinese authorities have yet to make public the fate of Gedhun and his family, despite repeated international protests.

The role of the Panchen Lamas is important because the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama play an important role in certifying each other's incarnation and also work alternately as teachers of each other's incarnation. Beijing has placed high stakes on Gyaltsen in hopes that he will be a useful tool when it comes to installing the next Dalai Lama. But the Tibetans refused to accept. So much so that the Chinese administration uses police force and money to attract Tibetan crowds to its congregations.

In 2007, the Chinese government passed a special law called Order-5 which governs the process of researching and certifying the reincarnation of future living Buddhas (or Tulku in Tibetan terminology). This law gives all powers for the selection of any future living Buddha to the respective Buddhist association of the region concerned and is entirely controlled by the top communist cadres.

Beijing has realized that it will be easy to tame the Tibetan people once the Dalai Lama is under its control. But as a permanent solution to the Tibetan problem, the Xi government is now focused entirely on asserting its exclusive claim to the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama. To preempt such Chinese efforts, the Dalai Lama issued a detailed official statement on September 24, 2011 that the reincarnated person has the sole legitimate authority over where and how he or she is reborn and how that reincarnation should be recognized. It is a reality that no one else can force or manipulate the person concerned, and this is particularly inappropriate for Chinese communists, who explicitly reject even the idea of ​​past and future lives, let alone the concept of Tulkus. reincarnated. , to interfere with the reincarnation system and in particular the reincarnations of the Dalai Lamas and Panchen Lamas.

Aware of the Chinese plans concerning his reincarnation, the Dalai Lama had already played his masterstroke by bifurcating the role and power of the Dalai Lama by transmitting all political powers, until now vested in the Dalai Lama, to the elected representatives of Tibet who make up elected officials from Sikyong, the Parliament in exile and Tibetan justice. Concretely, this means that even if China manages to install a puppet Dalai Lama of its choice in Tibet, the real political powers will remain outside the control of Beijing or the CCP. This masterstroke of the Dalai Lama extended the lifespan of the political role of the Dalai Lama institution beyond his own lifetime and insulated the Tibetan system from Chinese manipulations.

*Vijay Kranti is a veteran journalist and keen observer of Chinese and Sino-Tibetan affairs. He is associated with the Center for Himalayan Asian Studies and Engagement (CHASE), New Delhi.