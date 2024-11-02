DJT Stock Crash Wipes $2.4 Billion From Donald Trump's Wealth





The recent collapse of shares of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, has devastated Donald Trump's net worth.

He owns the majority of its shares, which trade under the ticker DJT, and the stock has been a barometer of former presidents' prospects this election cycle. It soared as polls began to tilt through most of October.

On Tuesday, shares were so high that Trump Media's market capitalization reached $10.8 billion, surpassing Elon Musk's social media platform X, which is worth an estimated $9.4 billion.

But the next day, DJT shares began selling off, with volatility so extreme that trading was halted several times. By the end of the session, the stock had fallen 22%, marking the biggest single-day drop since Trump Media's IPO in March.

Shares fell 12% on Thursday and 14% on Friday, capping a 41% drop in just three days. This means that the value of Trump's holding fell from $5.9 billion to $3.5 billion during this period, resulting in a net worth decline of $2.4 billion, according to CNN.

The turning point may have been Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean, sparking a huge backlash.

The rally, which included other speakers and controversial remarks, was such a debacle that it could have reversed Kamala Harris' political fortunes and given her the White House, according to Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University who built an electoral model.

Failing to return to the presidency could prove particularly costly for Trump and the value of his social media business. If Trump loses, I think it will eventually go to zero, Mattew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, told Fortune last month.

But even in the worst-case scenario, Trump will still be a billionaire, albeit a diminished one. Before the sale, his net worth was between $7.5 billion and $10 billion, according to Wall Street Journal estimates.

