On the shelves: here are some books that might interest you – Lifestyle News





Looking for your next good read? Here is a selection of captivating books that cover various genres and themes. Whether you're a fan of thrilling mysteries, heartwarming tales, or insightful nonfiction, these titles are sure to pique your interest and spark your imagination.

Patriot: a memoir Alexei Navalny Random Penguin House 320 pp, Rs 2,985 Alexei Navalny started writing Patriot shortly after his near-fatal poisoning in 2020. This is the full story of his life, from his early life, to his call to activism, to his marriage and family, to his commitment to challenging a global superpower determined to silence him and his total conviction that change cannot be resisted and it will come. Navalny recounts, among other things, his political career, the numerous attacks against his life and the lives of those close to him. Unchained Boris Johnson HarperCollins Pages 784, Rs 1,099 Boris Johnson Unchained is an honest and deeply revealing book about the politician who dominated our times. Underpinning this entire book is Johnson's belief that the UK is an extraordinary country and should have an exceptional future. From beating Ken Livingstone in the 2008 London mayoral race to becoming Prime Minister, he takes his readers through all the big decisions made during his time in office and why he made them. – When the turquoise waters turned dark Keshav Chandra Random Penguin House Pages 248, Rs 2,599 The book offers a new perspective on the colonial history of one of India's greatest historical and natural landscapes, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Presented with a meticulously researched narrative, the book is an immersive exploration of the island's past. The images capture picturesque landscapes, architectural ruins and the diversity of the local population, giving a visual history and narration about the archipelago's present. – Negotiating historic deals in India AS Bhasin Random Penguin House 400 pp, Rs 999 Negotiating historic deals in India is a rigorous examination of the historical significance and diplomatic intricacies of five crucial agreements signed by India since independence. It guides readers through the India-China Tibet Accord (1954), the Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation (1971), the Simla Accord (1972), the India Accord -Sri Lanka (1987) and the Indo-US Civil Nuclear Energy Agreement (2008). – Ruminations B.N. Goswamy Random Penguin House Pages 568, Rs 1,299 BN Goswamy (1933-2023), one of the most eminent art historians of our time, put Indian art on the global map. RuminationsGoswamy's latest work, deplores the vanished traces of artisan guilds in Europe, celebrates the illustrations of La Fontaine's fables produced in Lahore, opens a window on the Jain legend of Ilaputra who was pushed to the brink of renunciation, explores the pioneering map of the world drawn by Turkish Admiral Piri Reis, and much more.

