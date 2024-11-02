Cardi B, at Kamala Harris rally, warns of Donald Trump's 'plan to hustle you'





Speaking at a rally for Kamala Harris this evening, Cardi B called Donald Trump a “con artist” with a “plan to screw you over”, warning that he doesn't “believe women deserve rights”.

The rapper and songwriter also explained why she supported Harris, telling the Milwaukee crowd that she hadn't even planned to vote this year until the vice president entered the race.

“She completely changed my mind,” Cardi B said. “I didn't trust any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I wanted to see next in this country.”

She also linked her own story to Harris's. “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog. I was underestimated, my success downplayed and discredited. Let me tell you something. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and yet people ask us how we got to the top.

She added: “I can't stand bullies, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to a bully. »

She reviewed some of Harris' policy proposals, like her plan to combat price gouging on food, offer $25,000 down payment assistance and expand the child tax credit.

Cardi B dedicated part of her 10-minute speech to one of Trump's comments from this week, that he would be a protector of women “whether they like it or not.”

“People like Donald Trump don't believe women deserve rights, and when those rights are taken away, they're no longer available,” she said, noting that after Roe was repealed against Wade, there was no plan in place to fix it. helping women with unplanned pregnancies who are struggling to make ends meet.

“If [Trump’s] The definition of protection is not freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is to ensure that our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don't want that,” she said.

She went on to call Trump a “fraudster,” but “rushing women into losing their rights to their bodies is a dirty job.” Ripping Americans out of their hard-earned money by selling Trump watches, Trump sneakers, and the Trump Bible – by the way, the watches cost $100,000, are made in China, another country he has discredited – is also wicked.

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to appear with Harris on the campaign trail in the final days before the election. Jennifer Lopez spoke at a rally for Harris on Thursday evening. On Saturday, Harris will host a rally in Atlanta with remarks from Spike Lee and Victoria Monét, and performances from 2 Chains, Monica and Pastor Troy. She will then appear in Charlotte with remarks by Kerry Washington and performances by Brittney Spencer, Jon Bon Jovi, Khalid and The War And Treaty.

