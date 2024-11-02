Xi wanted to teach India about the imbalance of power. We should learn a lesson from this when it comes to the defense budget

There is no other way for India to move additional forces, including an entire strike corps with its armored and mechanized forces, munitions and supporting weapons, to these heights in record time. The continued resupply and maintenance of more than 60,000 troops at altitudes ranging from 14,000 to 17,000 feet highlights the brilliant work being done by our government, military, engineers and contractors.

Positive results first. It is extremely honorable to see Indian troops standing on these heights, looking the Chinese in the eye, without ever flinching. It also demonstrates that the wave of infrastructure construction in recent decades along the Himalayan borders is beginning to bear fruit.

TThe India-China disengagement from the LAC region is both a major step forward in affirming our national resolve and a reminder that the military capability gaps between India and China have already reached unsustainable levels. These are widening.

With the celebrations over, we must prepare for the inevitability of another confrontation with the Chinese in the next three or four years. This has been the rinse and repeat pattern since 2013, directly coinciding with Xi Jinping's rise to power.

He assumed power with the determination to demolish the post-1993 status quo established by a series of agreements on the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC region. One of the reasons he thought he could afford it was the military capability gap that had widened between India and China.

First there was Depsang (2013), Chumar (2014), Burtse (2015), Demchok (2016), then Doklam in 2017. The 2020 decision in eastern Ladakh, at least according to my analysis, seems be an offensive pushback from policy change. Constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, declaration of Ladakh as a Union Territory and renewed affirmation of the recovery of Aksai Chin. Xi read it with the rushed construction of Indian infrastructure and increased force deployments in the region. He decided to mobilize his forces to demonstrate to India its capacity deficit. Or the costs of simply ensuring that no Indian territory is lost. This is what India managed to do, even if it was very expensive financially.

There is also a cost to shifting the balance of its forces, particularly its strike forces, between the two fronts. The activation of the western Himalayan border effectively resulted in the diversion of a strike force equipped, trained and tasked to attack deep in the Pakistani plains, towards these heights.

Another division-sized force was withdrawn from its counter-insurgency role in the Jammu-Poonch-Rajouri region and Pakistani infiltrators took advantage of it. To counter this, once again, a division assigned to strike formations on the Pakistani border was deployed.

Another division was moved to the central sector, to act as a bulwark for the new China-focused corps (Uttarakhand border) being raised at Bareilly. This is a massive change in the Indian Army's order of battle on both fronts. The Pakistanis are watching.

The Chinese, on the other hand, have no active front. They have the luxury of treating most of their forces as a strategic reserve since in their neighborhood, they are the only ones who can move.

IIf in the last decade we have had three major clashes with China, India would be wrong not to prepare to face another one in the next three years. At least that's the algorithm. Where this might happen will always remain the question. Because China can evoke differences anywhere along a border of more than 3,500 kilometers. This will unbalance India and distract it from its deterrence action against Pakistan. She already feels courageous to resume her activities in Kashmir.

The Chinese also did India a favor by pointing out that its pacifist approach to military spending and modernization was unsustainable. When the first Modi government came to power, the promise was to significantly increase defense spending, which it accused the UPA of neglecting.

The data tells us that in the early years of NDA-1, this promise was kept. Defense spending has increased as a percentage of the budget, and even as a percentage of GDP. In 2013, defense represented around 16% of the national budget. Two years into the Modi era, in 2016-17, this figure reached 18 percent. This is a significant increase in an expanding budget.

Subsequently, it began to decline. Today, it's only 13 percent. This was never what the Modi government expected. And this despite the introduction of the OROP, and therefore the increase in pension costs. The impact of the Agnipath program on pensions will take 15 years. For most of this data, I rely onthis brilliant article from PRS Legislative Research.

IIt seems that in his third year, Narendra Modi came to the conclusion that a real war was now highly unlikely, if not impossible. It was therefore not necessary to devote more resources to defense, but rather to social assistance. This worked well electorally, and national security could always be counted on to provide an emotional surge (Pulwama-Balakot, 2019) when needed. All it took was the slightest skirmish. The same downward trend in defense budgets as a proportion of GDP and the national budget has continued year after year to reach current levels, the lowest since perhaps 1960. as this data from macrotrends.net indicates. For the current year, our defense budget represents 1.9 percent of GDP.

Xi Jinping's crude nudge will now shake us out of this complacent state of mind. We talk a lot about our military, but we don't put our national portfolio into action. No one is saying we should double our defense spending or increase it to the peak reached by Rajiv Gandhi in 1987 (4.23% of GDP), our highest level ever. But the current decline must be reversed.

What if India targets an increase of just 0.2% of GDP in its defense budget next year? A calculation done with the help of India's leading defense budget analyst, Laxman Behera, associate professor at the Special Center for National Security Studies at JNU, shows that assuming GDP growth of 7 percent, With the defense budget remaining at the current level of 1.9 percent of GDP, the defense forces will be around Rs 43,000 crore more next year. A large part of this will be swallowed up by salary increases (around three pending annual increases and at least two dearness allowance payments). This will leave very little additional for modernization and acquisitions.

An increase of just 0.2 per cent in the share of GDP spent on defense (from 1.9 to 2.1 per cent) would put around Rs 1 lakh 22,000 million at their disposal. This is what India can afford. Since defense planning cannot be episodic, it should be accompanied by a clear declaration of intent to increase spending by just 0.1 percent of GDP in each successive year until it reaches 2. 5 percent.

This additional money will be spent on acquisitions and modernization, from fighter jets to submarines, long-range missiles and artillery, and of course, much-needed improvements in cyber and drone warfare capabilities. .

This will mark a major reversal of the trend since 2017. The Modi government may still be right in thinking that a major, all-out war is unlikely. But if your actions, like cutting defense spending, expose your thinking to your adversaries, they will also take it as complacency and act accordingly. The best guarantee of peace is to appear prepared for war and to build obvious superiorities over rivals in certain key and visible areas. Any other solution would encourage both China, and soon Pakistan, to engage in small-scale but debilitating adventurism. India cannot afford to leave itself vulnerable. Reversing the decline and slowly increasing defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP over the next four years is what India needs and can certainly afford.

