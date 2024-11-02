Istanbul gas hub: what benefits does it promise for Turkey and Russia?

By Asif Aydinli

Turkey is taking bold steps to establish itself as a central player in the Eurasian gas trade. With the planned creation of a major gas hub in Istanbul By 2025, Turkey aims not only to strengthen its energy security, but also to redefine the dynamics of the gas market in Europe and Asia. This ambitious project, developed in partnership with Russian Gazprom and Turkish national company BOTA promises to become a crucial part of the international gas trade, giving Turkey control of energy transit routes and pricing mechanisms in the region. But what are the real dimensions of this project and what are the challenges?

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced plans to create a national gas index, similar to those in Europe and the United States. This index will serve as a new benchmark for natural gas prices in Istanbul, allowing Turkey and Russia to adopt an alternative pricing model. , moving away from dependence on Western markets. Through this initiative, Russian gas could be sold based on the Istanbul Gas Index (IGI) price, thereby reducing the impact of Western sanctions and regulatory constraints on Russian energy exports to Europe.

With this decision, Turkey aligns itself with the world's leading gas trading platforms, becoming a new reference point in gas pricing. This development is significant for gas importing countries, which can conclude contracts based on Istanbul prices instead of traditional European indices like the TTF. For Russia, this opens a new market and the possibility of selling its gas on terms less sensitive to geopolitical risks and economic fluctuations.

The energy partnership between Turkey and Russia is evolving amid growing tensions between Russia and the West. In recent years, Turkey has actively diversified its energy sources, entering into long-term contracts not only with Russia but also with countries such as Oman, Qatar and Azerbaijan. Cooperation with Russia nevertheless remains a priority. Since 2023, BOTA has signed several agreements with Gazprom for supplies at preferential prices, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally assured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of his support for the hub project.

Turkey's strategic position between Europe and Asia gives it unique leverage over gas transit and distribution, providing Russia with an alternative export route. This project is particularly relevant given the uncertainties surrounding future gas transit via Ukraine to Europe, which forecasts may not continue. Thus, the Turkish hub serves as a new channel for Russian gas, mitigating the risk of supply disruptions due to sanctions and political conflicts.

The creation of the gas hub is expected to boost the Turkish economy by creating thousands of new jobs, increasing revenues from transit operations and developing infrastructure. At a time of inflation and energy crisis, Turkey intends to seize the opportunity to become a regional gas leader, strengthening its energy independence and offering lower prices to domestic consumers.

Alparslan Bayraktar also announced a cost-based electricity and gas bill payment model, which takes into account actual consumption. This system will enable different tariffs for different regions of Türkiye, enabling more efficient energy management and reducing public expenses.

Furthermore, Turkey has signed long-term agreements with LNG suppliers from Oman, the United States, Qatar and other countries, which will guarantee additional gas volumes, thereby strengthening the Turkish economy and increasing its influence as a key regional gas supplier.

Despite the project's vast potential, Turkey faces several challenges. First, the coming winter could be critical for European countries, as the shutdown of Ukrainian transit and the potential increase in gas prices could trigger an energy crisis in the region. In this context, Turkey will need to maintain stable gas prices to avoid fluctuations in the domestic market.

Second, despite Russia's support, Turkey will have to balance the interests of various international partners, including the EU and the United States, which may not support such close energy cooperation between Turkey and Russia. The Istanbul hub will become an independent trading platform, but its real importance will depend on Turkey's ability to attract other suppliers and maintain competitive prices.

The Turkish gas hub also requires the expansion of gas terminals and storage facilities, which requires considerable financial investment and expertise. Contracts with companies like ExxonMobil and Shell aim to help Turkey address these challenges, but achieving full energy independence remains a long-term goal.

The launch of the Istanbul gas hub, planned for 2025, represents an important step in strengthening Turkey's position in the global energy market. This project shows how Turkey is leveraging its strategic location to act as a mediator between Europe and Asia, providing a stable gas supply channel amid growing uncertainties in international relations.

For Russia, this partnership is advantageous because it makes it possible to compensate for the loss of the European market and reduce dependence on European energy indices. At the same time, for Turkey, the project paves the way for energy independence and stable economic growth.

However, like any strategic project, it requires careful planning and management to avoid potential risks and maintain a balance between all stakeholders. Turkey is poised to become a new center of energy trading, and its success in this effort could forever change the landscape of the Eurasian gas market.

News.Az