B in BJP means treason, J means jumla: Modi and Kharge clash over Karnataka election promises | 10 points





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticism of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has triggered a fierce political debate in Karnataka, highlighting growing tensions. PM Modi accused Congress of being unable to deliver on election promises in Karnataka

Stating that the 'B' in BJP stands for 'betrayal' while 'J' stands for 'jumla', Kharge said in an article on best. describe your government! Your drumbeat about a 100 day plan was a cheap PR stunt!

Allegations of deception by the BJP Prime Minister Modi claimed that the Congress Party was failing to deliver on its promises in Karnataka and other states, saying, “The Congress Party is realizing to its cost that it is easy to make unreal promises, but that implementing them correctly is difficult, if not impossible.

Deterioration of governance Prime Minister Modi remarked that Congress' governance is “going from bad to worse”, highlighting unfulfilled commitments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Congress fights back Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge responded curtly by saying, “Lies, deception, falsification, loot and publicity are the 5 adjectives that best describe your government (PM Modi)!”

Kharge's publicity stunt accusation Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Modi's 100-day plan as a “cheap PR stunt” and cited an RTI response that refused to provide details of Modi's claim that he consulted 20 lakh people for a road map.

Modi Ki Guarantee Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Modi's promises, calling the 'Modi Ki guarantee' a “cruel joke on 140 million Indians”.

Economic woes Prime Minister Modi said, “The victims of such a policy are the poor, the youth, farmers and women,” lamenting broken promises that dilute existing benefits.

Defense of Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at Modi, saying, “We are fulfilling all the promises we made to our people,” referring to a budget of more than 52,000 crores for five guarantees.

Corruption claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of leaving Karnataka “plagued by 40 per cent commission corruption”, saying: “We are using that same 40 per cent – redirecting it for the benefit of the people.”

The political battle intensifies Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel warned Modi against “petty politics”, saying: “The Prime Minister should not indulge in petty politics and should not play this dirty game of reproaches for short-term political gains. »

Rebuttal of Parameshwaras Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara dismissed Modi's criticism as “election jealousy”, saying: “We have taken a provision of around 56,000 crores in our budget for these guarantees.”

“It's nothing but a jealousy factor… They notice something every time there is an election. Why didn't he talk about these things sooner? The Prime minister has every right to talk about something, he should have talked about it when we started implementing this,” the Karnataka minister added.

