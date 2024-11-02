Trump, Harris make last-minute stops in North CarolinaExBulletin





Vice President Harris steps off Air Force Two in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 2, 2024, with former President Donald Trump's plane on the tarmac in the background. Both candidates are holding rallies in the state. Charly Triballeau/AFP .

Charly Triballeau/AFP

North Carolina has found itself on the Republican side of the ledger in presidential elections for much of the past five decades. But this year, it’s a real state-versus-state fight.

The Harris and Trump campaigns have invested significantly in the state and the candidates are holding several events across the state on Saturday.

Donald Trump held a rally this afternoon in Gastonia, North Carolina, home to about 80,000 people on the outskirts of Charlotte, the state's largest city.

Tonight, Trump will hold another rally in Greensboro, the state's third-largest city and home to its historic textile and furniture industry.

He is expected to return to the state on Sunday and Monday, although he is also expected to travel to other swing states that day.

After a Saturday afternoon rally in Atlanta, Harris traveled to Charlotte for an event alongside North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and musicians Jon Bon Jovi and Khalid.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on November 2, 2024 in Gastonia, North Carolina Chris Carlson/AP .

Chris Carlson/AP

When Barack Obama won it in 2008, it was the first time a Democratic presidential candidate had done so since 1976. Despite all the attention his re-election campaign garnered, Obama narrowly lost the state in 2012.

Trump carried the state by three percentage points in 2016 and a point and a half in 2020, but changing demographics could boost Harris' chances here.

There has been rapid growth in what is known as the Research Triangle over the past 20 years, home to North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, leading to an increase in the state's population of college-educated voters. who are more likely to be Harris supporters.

There has also been a large increase in the Latino and Asian population, and about one in five voters is black.

But Republicans have a large advantage among white voters without college degrees and have also focused on outreach in areas of the state heavily affected by Hurricane Helen, many of which were conservative communities.

Trump won 52% of the vote in counties designated by FEMA as eligible for aid under its updated disaster declaration, according to an NPR analysis. And excluding heavily Democratic Mecklenburg County, Trump won 63 percent of the disaster-hit counties.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a campaign rally in front of the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

In her final days on the trail, Vice President Harris plans to focus on the specific things she hopes to do to improve the lives of Americans of all backgrounds, according to her campaign officials.

At the top of my list is lowering the cost of living for you, Harris said at his rally in Charlotte. This will be my daily goal as president.

Serving as president for all Americans is the theme of a two-minute Harris campaign television ad scheduled to air Sunday during NFL football games, including the swing-state game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

The campaign says it hopes to reach people who are least likely to vote and who may not have made up their minds about the candidates. “We know there are some left, and we want to make sure we are the last people voters hear about before they go to vote,” Jen O'Malley Dillon, Harris' campaign chairwoman, told reporters.

On Saturday, Trump focused directly on economic tariffs, immigrants and Harris herself.

In a post Saturday on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his opponent “collapses to the finish line, yawning, screaming and giggling, calling Harris a 'low IQ individual.'

At his afternoon rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, Trump reiterated his call for the death penalty for any migrant who kills a U.S. citizen or law enforcement officer.

Trump also spent several minutes defending his claim that he would protect women “whether they like it or not.”

“What I'm doing is very controversial. I don't care. I'm doing the right thing,” Trump said. “I want to protect women, I want to protect our men, I want to protect children. I want to protect everyone.”

He said he asked at a previous rally about the remark: “Is there any woman who would be offended by the fact that I said 'I'm going to protect you as president'?”

Trump said no one raised their hands and later said a woman raised her hand. He joked as he shared shouted comments from rally attendees that it could have been Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic House speaker, or “a woman who transitioned.”

NPR's Sarah McCammon contributed to this report from Gastonia, North Carolina.

