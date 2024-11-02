Conservatives elect Badenoch as new leader







Badenoch, 44, came top in the two-way race with former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, winning 57 per cent of the party members' vote. She said it was a huge honor to take on this role, but the task ahead is difficult.

We need to be honest that we have made mistakes and let standards slip, Badenoch said.

It’s time to get to work, it’s time to renew ourselves, she added. Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Badenoch, writing on X that having the first black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country.

Sunak said Badenoch would be a superb leader, while her former prime minister Boris Johnson wrote that she would bring a much-needed zest and zap to the Conservative Party.

Badenoch will become the official leader of the opposition and will face Labor's Keir Starmer in the House of Commons every Wednesday for the traditional Prime Minister's Questions.

However, she will lead a much-reduced cohort of Conservative MPs in the House after the party's dismal election results.

She must strategize how to regain public trust while stemming the flow of support for the right-wing Reform UK party, led by Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage. Having campaigned on a right-wing platform, she also faces the prospect of future difficulties within the ranks of conservative lawmakers, which include many centrists.

Badenoch, born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, has called for a return to conservative values, accusing her party of becoming increasingly liberal on societal issues such as gender identity. She describes herself as outspoken, a trait that sparked controversy on the campaign trail. Badenoch was widely criticized after suggesting that statutory maternity pay in small businesses was excessive and sparked further fury when she joked that almost 10 per cent of Britain's half a million civil servants were so bad that they should be in prison.

On immigration, she said not all cultures are valued equally when it comes to deciding who should be allowed to live in the UK.

Jenrick, 42, had also taken a tough stance on the issue and resigned as immigration minister in the Sunaks government after saying his controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda would not work. not far enough.

Badenoch, an MP since 2017, emerged from relative obscurity only a few years ago to now lead the country's second-largest party. The Brexit supporter has made a name for herself as a sharp critic of identity politics.

According to Blue Ambition, a biography written by fellow conservative Michael Ashcroft, Badenoch became radicalized into right-wing politics while at university in the United Kingdom. He described his vision of student activists there as a spoiled, entitled and privileged metropolitan elite-in-training.

She insisted criticism of her abrasive style was misplaced. I'm not a wallflower. And people often take your strengths and present them as weaknesses, she told Sky News.

She worked in IT and banking before entering politics around ten years ago, eventually winning a seat in the London Assembly in 2015. Elected to Parliament two years later, she was supported in his rise in the Conservative ranks by former party heavyweight Michael Gove. .

Badenoch held various ministerial positions during the latter part of the Conservatives' 14-year term.



