Pak: Federal Investigation Authority challenges Bushra Bibi's release on bail in Toshakhana-II case





Islamabad [Pakistan]November 2: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) challenged the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case before the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

The FIA ​​said in its plea that the bail was granted in the judge's chambers of the Islamabad High Court and this was in violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines. The FIA ​​also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan, according to ARY News.

Earlier on October 24, Bushra Bibi was released on bail from Adiala prison in connection with the Toshakhana-II case, Ary News reported.

Bushra Bibi was released under tight security from Adiala Prison located in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, where Imran Khan is also locked up with his sisters. She is out on bail after spending around nine months in prison.

According to Ary News, Bushra Bibi was released on PKR 10 lacs bail. Her release becomes significant because, with Imran Khan still locked up, she becomes the deciding factor for the top leadership of the Pakistan-Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) party.

After her release, she left for her residence in Bani Gala in Pakistan where she would interact with PTI leaders.

Details of his release were also shared by PTI on X.

“In order to bring down Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan's sisters were thrown in jail, they were subjected to worst mental torture and many vile and dirty cases were filed, but Imran Khan and his family have fought with determination all this they not only faced but also turned red The sacrifices of Imran Khan and his family for the true freedom of the country will always be remembered.

https://x.com/PTIofficial/status/1849384226925232138

Bushra Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana-II case. She has various other pending cases including the Iddat case and the Toshakhana 1 case.

The Toshakhana-II affair follows the scandalous Toshakhana-I affair that rocked Pakistan, in which former Prime Minister Khan was accused of not disclosing details of gifts he received during his mandate from various heads of state and allegedly selling them out. directly to the market, thereby causing a loss to the national treasury.

The prosecution's argument included details of the contents of the Bulgari ensemble, which was gifted to the former first lady by the Saudi crown prince in 2021. They alleged that Imran Khan, during his tenure, had undervalued the market price of the set and hid the gift from the state without depositing it in the national treasury of Pakistan.

