Fethullah Gülen: inheritance and succession

It was around this time in 2022 that I visited the Fethullah Gulens Sanctuary in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, USA. I wasn't sure if I would get to see the influential Turkish spiritual leader as we were shown around the gardens and buildings where he lived in exile with a group of students and disciples. We were offered tea and Turkish delight (twice) and shown to the rooms in case we wanted to pray or rest. Even as we sat in the living room where he usually entertained his guests four hours later, we were told that he could go straight back to his room after taking his usual walk, prescribed by his doctors.

We knew he was coming after all when a small group of young students practically ran into the room and arranged themselves on the floor around his massage chair in full view. He arrived a few moments later, supported by his assistants. One person covered their legs with a gray blanket, another started filming the meeting. He spoke slowly, softly and in Turkish. Even though he had lived in the United States for over 20 years, he never spoke English. He also knew that anything he said would make headlines in Greece. Our people act as if they are drunk, he said of the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, once a close ally.

This afternoon's meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes. It stopped abruptly when he excused himself and left the room, exhausted. The 82-year-old imam was clearly suffering from health problems. So I couldn't help asking him, as he left the room, what the situation was with his estate. There is no need to debate this subject. His work is his legacy and he will guide us, said two of his confidants.

He had named the 12 people who would be responsible for carrying out specific parts of his work

A few hours after the announcement of Gülen's death earlier this month, one of the people who accompanied us on this visit in 2022 agreed to speak with Kathimerini about the last hours of the Turkish president's number one enemy, but also what the future holds for him. the Gülenist movement, which is still considered a terrorist organization and persecuted in Türkiye.

Gülen died on the night of October 20 in a Pennsylvania hospital, surrounded by his doctors and six of his closest students, who had prayed day and night in the anteroom of his room. Few people knew that his health had deteriorated so much and those who inquired about him learned that he was in hospital for a routine check-up. The truth is that his absence went almost unnoticed, since he had left the property in the mountains and retired to a villa 15 minutes away in the months before his death.

We received dozens of groups of visitors every day and he always felt obliged to meet them, but it cost him dearly. He only came on days when he was feeling better, our source said, explaining the move to the villa, which had sparked all sorts of suspicions and conspiracy theories among his enemies and caused serious concern among his supporters.

The same source denies that Gülen was suffering from dementia, as some reports suggested, and rejects rumors that a succession battle has already begun behind the scenes. Perhaps there were people who did not want to deal with the power or authority they felt they had. There have been such examples in the past, but our Hocaefendi (Master Teacher) and his team always had a clear idea of ​​who did what, he said. If such a thing were brought to our attention, that person would be summarily deported.

Gülen, he adds, had left a will with very clear instructions, which his closest confidants had known about for months. He had named the 12 people who would be responsible for carrying out specific parts of his work, the source notes.

Gülen started Hizmet, which means carrying out a movement of service, in 1959 and, over the years, evolved it into an impressive mechanism and network of influence. It is a combination of Islamic teaching with Western perceptions and practices and advocates the integration of Muslims into the modern world by emphasizing the importance of education and progress, while maintaining a mode of conservative life in private.

Due to the movement's growing popularity and influence, Gülen was accused by Turkish Kemalists of interference and undermining the secular state. He may have been acquitted in court of these charges, but nevertheless decided to stay in America after traveling there for health reasons.

He settled in Pennsylvania, from where he observed and influenced developments in his country. Gülen's support helped Erdogan consolidate his power after his election victory in 2002. Thousands of people from the Gülenist movement gained positions in the army, security services and in positions where they could influence power. Critics have accused the movement of exploiting this influence to the detriment of other minorities, mainly Kurds and Kemalists, something the Gulenists vehemently deny. They insist the break with Erdogan happened in 2013, when they discovered his involvement in a series of economic scandals. This is when the persecution began, gaining even more momentum after the 2016 coup attempt. From the first moment and without being able to show any convincing evidence to support his claims, Erdogan designated Gülen as the mastermind behind the plot to overthrow him.

The repression against the movement and its supporters, which continues to this day, does not appear to have affected its momentum or reach, even in the 1990s. Hizmet had a strong presence in Europe, the United States, Africa , in Asia and even in Australia. with schools, publishing companies and hundreds of non-governmental organizations carrying out their work, from humanitarian aid to lobbying in Washington. Analysts estimate that the movement has assets worth billions of dollars and that even Gülen's death will not change its course. Hizmet continues without him, thanks to him, says a person close to the leader's entourage.

The movement also runs a community center in the Kallithea neighborhood of downtown Athens, where people gathered en masse after news of Gülen's death broke. Our visit the next day was no exception. Women pray for their imam between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and men pray between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. As soon as we heard the news, we rushed. We want to share our pain. It's like losing someone close to you, Husna told Kathimerini in impeccable Greek. She may never have met him in person, but it was thanks to Hizmet that she was able to become the first woman in her family and village to go to college. I owe him a lot, she said.

The Gulenist community center in the Kallithea neighborhood of downtown Athens opened its doors five years ago amid great secrecy. Since then, it has gained legal status and is a popular gathering point for Turkish refugees in Greece.

The atmosphere of the center is funereal; people are mourning, hugging and some even crying. Only a 3-year-old boy appears unaffected because he is playing with a ball and his mother is on the phone while she prays. Her name is Nurula, meaning light of God, and her father proudly shows me a handwritten note from Gülen choosing that name for the child. He chose more than a million names, the boy's father said.

Ercivan represents a German NGO run by Hizmet and was in Frankfurt when he heard the news of Gülen's death. He took the first plane back to Athens so he could be close to his siblings. He takes three bottles of cologne out of his bag as soon as he arrives at the center. Gülen gave them to me during my visit, he told the people who gathered around him. A few sighs. Gülen met him in a mosque in Izmir in the 1990s; he was 18 years old and had just joined the movement. He studied mathematics, then taught in one of the movement's schools in Azerbaijan and later in other countries, Greece being his last stop.

Speaking to Ercivan and other members of the community gathered at the Kallithea center, it was evident that Gülen was adored. He is not our prophet, but he showed us the way, said one of the members. Many of these people have lost everything in Türkiye because of their participation in the movement, but remain faithful to what it stands for. I regret that he is not buried in his own country, which he loved so much and for which he did so much, comments Gonza, who lost two of his children at sea during the perilous crossing from Turkey to the Greece.

I hope he's buried by the lake, Ercivan adds, referring to an idyllic spot at the northern end of the Pennsylvania complex, which, he says, Gülen only visited occasionally, perhaps once a year, even though he loved it. He didn't want people to think he was having fun. He couldn't bear the thought of thousands of brothers and sisters in prison or living as fugitives while he was free.