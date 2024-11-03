Who is Kemi Badenoch, the first black woman to be elected leader of a major British political party?





Kemi Badenoch, an outspoken and controversial right-wing politician who has faced backlash for her stances against transgender rights and other progressive issues, has been elected as the new leader of Britain's Conservative Party. Badenoch, who beat Robert Jenrick to replace Rishi Sunak, is the first black woman to be elected leader of a major British political party. CNN reported. The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to reset our politics and our thinking, and to give our party and our country the fresh start they deserve,” Badenoch said during of his speech. victory speech, according to CNN. “It’s time to get down to business. It's time to renew.

Kemi Badenoch is of Nigerian heritage The 44-year-old right-wing leader, who was raised by her wealthy Nigerian parents, was born as Olukemi Adegoke in London, according to The Hill. Although she was born in London, Badenoch spent part of her childhood in Nigeria. Speaking to the BBC, Badenoch said her experience in Nigeria impacted her political outlook. I grew up somewhere where the lights didnt come on, where we ran out of fuel frequently despite being an oil-producing country, Badenoch told the BBC, per The Hill. I dont take what we have in this country for granted. I meet a lot of people who assume that things are good here because things are good here and they always will be. They dont realize just how much work and sacrifice was required in order to get that. At age 16, Badenoch returned to the U.K. and worked at McDonalds while going to school. She later attended the University of Sussex and studied computer systems engineering. Badenoch married banker Hamish Badenoch in 2012 and gave birth to three children.

She was in parliament and held positions in Boris Johnson’s government Badenoch’s political career took off in 2015 when she was elected to the London Assembly. Two years later, she was elected to Parliament. Badenoch then held multiple positions from 2019- 22 under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. When Liz Truss took over as Prime Minister for a short stint, Badenoch served as trade secretary. She then took another step in her career when she served as business secretary under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She is popular with conservatives and is against liberal views, having controversial takes on race, feminism and LGBTQ+ rights Badenoch has ascended into a popular conservative voice with her firm stance against liberal views. Despite her own background, Badenoch wants the country to be more strict on welcoming immigrants. Per The New York Times, Badenoch said it’s important to determine who is coming into our country and what do they want to do here? Badenoch also speaks about deploring woke ideas and nasty identity politics, The Times reported. Taking a stance against trans rights, Badenoch is pushing for the country to define sex as biological, CNN reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blavity.com/who-is-kemi-badenoch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos