Trump Media outsourced jobs to Mexico despite Trump's first push on America ProPublica

Former President Donald Trump's social media company outsourced jobs to workers in Mexico, even as Trump publicly railed against outsourcing on the campaign trail and threatened to impose heavy tariffs to companies that send jobs south of the border.

The company's use of workers in Mexico was confirmed by a spokesperson for Trump Media, which operates the Truth Social platform. The workers were hired by another entity to code and perform other technical tasks, according to a person with knowledge of Trump Media. The use of foreign labor sparked outrage among company staff, who accused its leaders of betraying their America First ideals, the source said.

Outsourcing to Mexico contributed to a recent staff whistleblower letter to Trump Media's board of directors that shook the company.

That complaint, reported by ProPublica last month, calls for the board to fire CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman. The letter alleges that he seriously mismanaged the company. He also claims the company is hiring America Last, with Nunes imposing a directive to hire only foreign contractors at the expense of American workers deeply committed to our mission.

This approach not only contradicts the America First principles we stand for, but also raises concerns about the quality, dedication and alignment of our workforce with our core values, the complaint states.

A Trump Media spokesperson said the company employs two individual workers in Mexico. Presenting the fact that [Trump Media] is working with precisely two specialty contractors in Mexico, as some sort of sensational scandal is just the latest in a long line of defamatory conspiracy theories invented by ProPublica's serial fabricators, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to answer further questions about the company's Mexican subcontractors, including how much they were paid, how many were used over time and how their hiring fits with Trump's promises to punish companies that send jobs outside the United States. answer the questions.

For a company of its size, Trump Media has a small permanent staff, employing only a few dozen people as of late last year, only a portion of whom work on Truth Social technology.

Trump Media's hiring of Mexican coders also sparked frustration among staff, the person with knowledge of the company said, because they were perceived by staff as not having the technical expertise to do the work .

On its homepage, Truth Social promotes itself as proudly made in the United States of America.

The Truth Social home page proudly displays Made in the United States of America. Credit: Screenshot highlighted by ProPublica

Both as president and during his campaign for a second term, Trump has criticized companies that send jobs overseas, including to Mexico. If elected, he has pledged to end outsourcing and punish companies that send jobs overseas.

For example, Trump recently threatened agricultural machinery giant John Deere with tariffs if it carried out its plan to relocate part of its production to Mexico.

“I just informed John Deere that if you do this, you will impose a 200 percent tariff on anything you want to sell in the United States,” Trump said.

He made a similar threat against automakers that build cars in Mexico, demanding they hire American workers and manufacture in the country.

I'm not going to let them build a factory just across the border, Trump promised, sell millions of cars in the United States and destroy more of Detroit. »

Trump owns nearly 60% of the social media company, a stake worth about $3.5 billion as of Friday's closing price, or more than half of the former president's net worth.

Election results are widely considered a major factor in the company's future value. In the run-up to the November 5 election, Trump Media's stock price has fluctuated wildly, even though little or nothing has changed in the company's actual operations, which generate meager revenue. The stock closed Friday down 40% from its recent high on Tuesday. Despite this drop, it has still almost doubled since the beginning of October.

One of Trump Media's board members, Eric Swider, presented a defense of using foreign labor in a statement to ProPublica on behalf of his attorney.

President Trump maintains an “America First” policy, which includes prioritizing American workers. Trump Media, however, is a global media company. It is standard industry practice for a global media company to use contractors, who in turn may use coders located in a foreign country, the release said. Global media companies like Trump Media would have no right to control the employment decisions of their contractors, who may employ workers in a multitude of different countries besides the United States.

Swider, a Puerto Rico-based businessman, serves on the board alongside better-known figures such as Donald Trump Jr. and Linda McMahon, the former Trump cabinet member who is now co-chair of his transition team .

Outsourcing to Mexico is not the only example in which Trump Media relies on foreign workers. ProPublica previously reported that the company used a foreign company to find workers in the Balkans.

Nunes, for his part, is quoted in a new Truth Social book, Disappearing President, boasting about his ability to keep costs low at Trump Media, although he did not mention outsourcing.

No one grew up as fast as us. I don't think there's another example close to us, especially with as little money as we spent, Nunes said. Don't forget this. We built this for a fraction of what these other companies were built for.

Do you have anything about Trump Media we should know? Robert Faturechi can be reached by email at [email protected] and by Signal or WhatsApp at 213-271-7217. Justin Elliott can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by Signal or WhatsApp at 774-826-6240.

Mica Rosenberg contributed reporting.

