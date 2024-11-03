PDIP says Pramono is closer to Jokowi-Prabowo than RK







Jakarta – Jakarta Governor Candidate Number 1 Ridwan Kamil met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo. PDIP spokesperson Chico Hakim said there were no problems with the meeting. “People have the right to ask for support from anyone, and everyone also has the right to provide support to anyone. Moreover, Pak Jokowi is part of civil society, and we believe that it “is good,” Chico told reporters on Saturday (2/11/2024). “We, in the winning team of Pramono-Rano, do not think too much about the measures taken by our competitors, we are more focused on what we are doing, our strategies, and we are quite satisfied with what we have done and achieved “, he added. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Then, Chico said that the number 3 candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno was superior in several polls. He didn't want to bother with this meeting. Chico also said that Pramono's relationship with Jokowi and President Prabowo Subianto was closer than that of Ridwan Kamil. “It is clear from all the survey results that the trend of all our surveys is always increasing from time to time, the trend is upwards, unlike Ridwan Kamil whose trend is downwards, except perhaps for a survey institution, Poltracking. However, all other survey institutes have a trend, Mas Pram and “Bang Doel have seen an increase,” he said. “So we don't really care about it, but if we want to talk about Mas Pram's good relationship with Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi, I think everyone also understands that the relationship is very close, and certainly closer than the relationship by Ridwan Kamil with these two characters,” he added. RK Meets Jokowi Previously, Ridwan Kamil (RK) said that his meeting with Jokowi, who is also the former governor of Jakarta, was intended for an exchange of views on Jakarta. RK said that Jokowi fully supports the RIDO (Ridwan Kamil-Suswono) pair. “It was the former governor of Jakarta who provided ideas, concepts on how to develop Jakarta, and God willing, he will personally support the RIDO couple,” said RK in the Cakung region, at the East Jakarta, Saturday (02/11). RK said that in addition to discussing Jakarta, he also wanted to express his thanks to Jokowi for fulfilling his duties as the country's leader. Furthermore, said RK, he had been with Jokowi for 11 years. “I have been with Mr. Jokowi for 11 years, 5 years as mayor, 5 years as governor of West Java, 1 year as conservative, when he finished office, he did not have time to personally say thank you to him, isn't it, so the opportunity was yesterday,” he said. (azh/dhn)

