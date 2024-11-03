INDIA-RUSSIA LINKS | Energy plant

Politics
Oil & Gas Group
The Indian government is discussing a long-term crude supply deal with Russia. Oil Minister Hardeep Puri told reporters on Tuesday that Modi would have very fruitful meetings in Moscow, but declined to comment on what was expected on the energy front.
While Russia is offering deeper discounts on its oil amid restrictions imposed by the United States and its Group of Seven allies, India has increased its purchases of Russian crude by more than 20 times compared to current levels. before the war. Recent imports have reached just under 2 million barrels per day.
India saved $13 billion by importing cheaper crude oil from Russia over the previous 23 months, according to a study by ICRA, the ratings agency, released in April.
Putin is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi later on Tuesday.
Vladimir Vinogradov
|
