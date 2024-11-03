INDIA-RUSSIA LINKS | Energy plant





Published on WOGNEWS in the Oil & Gas Group

image credit: INDIA-RUSSIA LINKS

Owner, CEO,

WOGNEWS I own my website http://wognews.net/ -Global Energy Market Climate Changes News – publicly accessible news portal on the global energy market and climate change. There is…

410 items added with 242,817 views







November 2, 2024 06:07 GMT

11 views





The Indian government is discussing a long-term crude supply deal with Russia. Oil Minister Hardeep Puri told reporters on Tuesday that Modi would have very fruitful meetings in Moscow, but declined to comment on what was expected on the energy front. While Russia is offering deeper discounts on its oil amid restrictions imposed by the United States and its Group of Seven allies, India has increased its purchases of Russian crude by more than 20 times compared to current levels. before the war. Recent imports have reached just under 2 million barrels per day. India saved $13 billion by importing cheaper crude oil from Russia over the previous 23 months, according to a study by ICRA, the ratings agency, released in April. Putin is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi later on Tuesday. Click here and see more





Vladimir Vinogradov WOGNEWS WOGNEWS, Global Energy Market News is a publicly accessible news portal on the global energy market and industry. The portal contains information in text, video and photo formats since January 2014. RECENT POSTS FROM THIS COMPANY Thanks Vladimir for the message! Energy Central contributors share their experience and ideas for the benefit of other members (like you). Please show them your appreciation by leaving a comment, “liking” this post, or following this member. More posts from this member

Get Published – Create a Following The Energy Central Power Industry Network® is based on one fundamental idea: power industry professionals help each other and advance the industry by sharing and learning from each other. If you have an experience or idea to share or learned something at a conference or seminar, your peers and colleagues at Energy Central want to hear about it. It's also easy to share a link to an article you liked or an industry resource you think would be helpful. Start a publication Learn more about publishing on Energy Central

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://energycentral.com/o/WOGNEWS/india-russia-ties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos