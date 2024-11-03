Our $1.5 Trillion State Will Mean Nothing Without Innovation





A A few years ago, my colleagues at the Center for Policy Studies think tank noticed something extraordinary. Boris Johnson's government was set to become the first in British history to spend a trillion pounds not just on Covid firefighting, but every year.

Last week, they noticed something else. Thanks to Rachel Reeves' budget, that number has increased. Substantially. In fact, by the end of this decade, total managed spending will exceed $1.5 trillion.

It is difficult to assess the magnitude of this figure. By my estimate, if you distributed a 10 bill every second, spending 1.5 trillion would take you over 4,750 years. Put these bills end to end and you'll go to the moon and back, 25 times more.

Now, I may have been slightly wrong in these calculations. There were a lot of zeros. But whatever metric you use, this is an absolutely staggering amount of spending whose growth rate is completely unsupported by the economy that finances it. And that's the underlying truth of the budget behind the record tax hikes, as well as the additional borrowing. We are entering the era not so much of the large state as of the super-state, the mega-state. As a result of Labor's decisions, tax and spending will reach levels as a percentage of our GDP that have never been reached in peacetime, or, in the case of tax collections, in wartime either. We have of course been on this path for some time. This is what happens when you combine an aging population with a stagnant economy. But the budget only makes things worse. Before the election, Labor told us we didn't need tax rises because it would generate growth. Now we're being told we need tax increases after all (as has always been glaring in spending forecasts). But you can never, ever tax your way to growth. Especially not if you hit companies with a 25 billion employment burden which, as true as eggs are eggs, will lead to lower wages, lower hiring and lower investment. Indeed, looking at the overall structure of the budget, it is clear that the Chancellor views the public sector as a priority over the private sector. This is almost perfectly symbolized by the increase in national employers' insurance, as the government will shell out several billion to protect public sector workers from its effects. This means that once higher taxes pass through to wages (as they inevitably will), Labor customers in the public sector will be about the only ones still benefiting from the Conservative cuts to national insurance, in addition to the wage agreements and strike agreements which the government has already signed. More broadly, having come to power promising the highest growth in the G7, Labor is offering its voters five more years of reduced living standards, poor growth and higher taxes. And Reeves may well have to come back for more: there's a tipping point in Parliament's third year when upfront spending eases, its new budget rules impose tougher discipline and tax thresholds on the income are (theoretically) thawed. Labour's defense will be that the budget, and the Office for Budget Responsibilities' rating, does not reflect the impact of its wider policy agenda. There is no thought about the houses he will build, the pylons he will erect, the investment he will secure, the thousands of people his NHS and welfare reforms will bring back into the job market. That’s where the growth will come from. That may well be the case, although good luck with the investment, given what some briefing notes circulating in the City say about Britain's prospects. But on this front, the precedents set last week are hardly encouraging. Yes, it was a very, very Labor budget, to the point where you could almost see the spirit of Gordon Brown hovering over Reeves' shoulder. But it was also a very conservative policy, in the small sense of the word. What we've had, by and large, are simply tax increases: rates have gone up, thresholds have been lowered, loopholes have been closed. There was virtually no attempt to do things differently. To see what I mean, look at capital gains tax. Before the budget, political pundits on the left and right as well as Treasury's own analysts agreed that simply raising rates would be a mistake. Even if there was a desire to raise more money through taxes, the best course was a fundamental overhaul, if only to recognize the effect of inflation on asset values. Instead, Reeves simply raised prices. This was not the only example. For the first budget of a new government, elected by a large majority, after years of opposition, on a promise of change, there was a curious lack of innovation, even imagination. At the same time, the OBR analysis predicts that the package of policies will make our fundamental problems worse: lower private investment, lower private consumption, and greater economic inactivity (to the tune of about 52 000 fewer workers). Once again, Labor may be reserving all its brilliant ideas for its reform agenda. But if not, what will be the result? Billions, hundreds of billions more have been poured into an unreformed state, with much of that money absorbed by higher wages and over-budget megaprojects rather than the provision of better services. Perhaps the new Office for Value for Money will bring transformative efficiency savings. But then again, maybe not. Politically, the big challenge for the government is to show that all this spending actually works and that this big, bloated state can actually do it. For his opponents, the scenario is manna from heaven. If you were trying to find the perfect recipe to reconcile the Conservatives with their electoral base, it would involve the elimination of benefits paid to the elderly, a massive tax grab on corporations, an increase in the returns of crown corporations, increases in entitlements succession, furious farmers and a general government. the impression that Labor promised the earth to get elected and then immediately reverted to type. However, the new leader of the Conservatives should not show complacency. There is no guarantee that voters brutalized by Labor will return to the blue team, especially given their record in power. More to the point, even if Kemi Badenoch manages to bring the Conservatives back into the race, any future Conservative prime minister will face the same dire situation. A state for which this figure of 1.5 billion is only a starting point; which, despite these enormous contributions, still fails to provide the services expected by its citizens, nor the growth; which taxes and spends at rates never seen before. In short, the challenge for the Conservatives over the coming decades will be the same as for all British politicians: fighting Leviathan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/comment/columnists/article/our-15-trillion-state-will-mean-nothing-without-innovation-gctk5r2th The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos