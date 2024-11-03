John Rentoul | Kemi Badenoch calls on Conservatives to be honest about their mistakes as she is elected Conservative leader

Your support helps us tell the story Learn more From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging. At such a critical time in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Learn more Close

Kemi Badenoch has called on Tories to be honest about their mistakes in government after winning the Tory leadership vote, becoming the first black leader of a Westminster party.

After beating Robert Jenrick in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak, the former business secretary said Tories must unite behind her after years of infighting.

And, in a frank assessment of the party’s post-Brexit record, Ms Badenoch said: “We have to be honest; honest that we made mistakes, honest that we let standards slip.

Kemi Badenoch has been elected leader of the Conservative Party, becoming the first black woman elected leader of a major British political party (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA wire )

Four months into the leadership race, Ms Badenoch secured the support of 53,806 Conservative members, while Mr Jenrick received just 41,388 votes.

Speaking to current and former MPs, party members and press at a Westminster hotel, Ms Badenoch said: Now is the time to tell the truth. The time has come to tell the truth, stand up for our principles, plan for our future, rethink our politics and thinking, and give our party and our country the fresh start they deserve.

“It’s time to get to work, it’s time to renew.”

Labor congratulated Ms Badenoch, and Sir Keir Starmer said: “Having the first black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country.

I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people, the Prime Minister added.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Your election as the first black leader of a Westminster party is an important moment not only for Britons from black and minority ethnic backgrounds, but for our whole country .

But Labor Party president Ellie Reeves launched an attack, saying the Tories had learned nothing since the British people's outright rejection in July.

The election of Kemi Badenoch as party leader shows they are incapable of change, she added.

Kemi Badenoch beat Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388 to win the Conservative leadership on Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA wire )

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and Nigel Farages Reform UK also criticized the new leader, highlighting the Tories' failures and her role in government.

Ms Badenoch faces the daunting challenge of trying to win back voters from the right-wing populist party, while seeking not to further alienate more moderate conservative voters who abandoned the party for the Liberal Democrats in July.

Boris Johnson congratulated Kemi Badenoch after his victory ( PA Archives )

She takes the lead for the Conservatives as the party recorded its first polling lead over Labor since the Partygate scandal broke in December 2021, with BMG Research finding the Conservatives with 29 per cent of the vote, compared to 28 per cent for the Conservatives. party of Sir Keir. But a YouGov poll published before the results found four in ten voters had an unfavorable view of Ms Badenoch, including 29 per cent of Conservative voters, while Britons were more likely to think Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer would a better Prime Minister.

Ms Badenoch also becomes the fourth woman to lead the Conservative Party after Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Liz Truss.

The Conservative party leadership election, which followed the party's worst general election defeat in history, saw six candidates battle it out for the support of MPs and party members for more than 100 days. There have been gaffes, including Ms Badenoch's suggestion that maternity pay is excessive, her claim that 50,000 very bad civil servants should be jailed and repeated allegations of dirty tricks, notably around the shock ousting of the moderate Mr. Cleverly by Members.

But, despite winning the support of more than half of the 96,000 Tory MPs who voted, Ms Badenoch was backed by just 42 of the remaining 121 Tory MPs.

Mr Sunak urged the Tories to unite behind their new leader, saying: “I know she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, defend Tory values ​​and lead the fight against Labor .” And her predecessor, Boris Johnson, said Ms Badenoch had brought a much-needed zap and zap to the Conservative Party.

After telling the Conservatives the party was now more united after the leadership race, Ms Badenoch said: The task before us is difficult but simple.

“Our first responsibility as Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition is to hold this Labor Government to account.

“Our second is no less important. It is about preparing the government over the next few years, ensuring that by the time of the next election we not only have a clear set of Conservative commitments that please the British people, but a clear plan for how to implement them, a clear plan to change this country by changing the way government works.

“The Prime Minister is discovering too late the dangers of not having such a plan. This enormous work begins today.

Giving in to Ms Badenoch, Mr Jenrick said on X: Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch.

“Thank you to everyone who supported my vision of a Conservative Party rooted in the shared foundations of British politics.

“Now is the time for Conservatives to unite behind Kemi and fight back against this disastrous Labor government.”