Donald Trump speaks at rally in Salem





SALEM, Va. (WSET) Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a rally in Salem, Va., on Saturday.

Trump began his speech by affirming his confidence in the Election Day outcome in Virginia.

“We win Virginia, we win the whole thing without a doubt,” he said.

Trump said he was in Virginia for one simple reason: because he believed he could win the state.

He promised he would stop men from participating in women's sports and invited members of the Roanoke College swim team on stage to shake their hands. Team captain Lily Mullins took the microphone briefly.

“I would like to thank you, President Trump, for standing with women and committing to protecting the rights of all of us,” she said.

Trump moved on to the topic of voting access, particularly voter IDs and immigration, before saying he would win “everything.”

“The polls show that we are going to win everything: the popular vote, we are going to win everything,” he declared.

He said he had put everything on the line but he wouldn't change anything.

“I just want a little thing called your vote,” he said.

He lambasted “Kamala economics,” ridiculing what he said were not signs of recession but signs of depression.

Trump said America's black population was being seriously harmed by illegal immigrants taking away jobs and resources.

“You should take a look at these numbers. Honestly, it's a terrible thing,” he said.

He said he was the only election candidate capable of saving the economy.

He said he could be anywhere else in the world, enjoying his time on the beach, but instead he's running for president – and is now missing “a little part of the ear”.

“I love these people, Glenn [Youngkin]” he said after the crowd applauded the comment.

He once again took shots at Kamala Harris and her stance on the economy before returning to the topic of immigration.

“We are the party of common sense,” Trump said, adding that “the walls work.”

He praised Musk, calling his support “tremendous” and linking his support to that of Border Patrol agents. Trump thanked the Border Patrol and ICE for the work they do.

Elon Musk returned to the conversation a few minutes later, with Trump talking about how Starlink was used in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

Trump returned to the economy, talking about his plans for tax credits to make life easier for Americans.

“No tax on tips. No tax on Social Security and tax credits,” he said.

He plans to start drilling for more oil to help end inflation and has promised to cut energy bills in half within a year.

“As we save our economy, I will also save our borders,” Trump said.

He spoke more about illegal immigrants in America, showing a video of a mother whose daughter died in June. Two illegal migrants are accused of killing her.

Trump continued to speak about the violence in the United States that he said was caused by illegal immigrants.

“The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion will end and the restoration of our country will begin,” he said. “Because the United States is now an occupied country.”

He said that on his first day, he would launch the largest deportation in America's history and launch a fight against the country's “vicious gangs.”

“If they come back to our country, it’s automatically 10 years in prison,” he said, describing part of his plan to deal with the situation.

He also said law enforcement officers would be protected in the coming days and that he would take another drastic step in the fight against illegal immigration.

“I will immediately ban all sanctuary cities in the United States of America,” he declared before launching a new barrage against Kamala Harris’ position on immigration.

“You can’t run America if you don’t love Americans, you can’t,” he said. “And you can’t be president if you hate the American people.”

He said that everything Harris says is a lie and that she has no vision for the future and cannot focus on anything other than him, her opponent. He lambasted her economic plans and foreign policy strategies before ridiculing her as someone with a low IQ.

“If you want to end this disaster, this horrible journey that we're on, get out and vote,” he said.

Trump introduced US Senate candidate Hung Cao. Cao took the microphone to speak for a few moments.

“I will stand with you as the next senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia, because we need you to solve this problem, Donald Trump!” » said Cao.

Trump also invited Governor Glenn Youngkin to the stage.

“My friends, America needs Donald Trump. Let's win Virginia!” » Youngkin said.

Before returning to his speech, Trump also called out Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Salem Civic Center where the rally took place, listening to the speech outside the venue. Trump said during his speech that there were more than 25,000 people outside.

He closed the speech by asking the audience to come out and vote and saying that together they would make America great again.

“Together we will fight, we will fight, we will fight, and together we will win, win, win,” Trump said.

RELATED: 'Kamala Harris Broke It, But Donald Trump Will Fix It,' Youngkin Speaks At Trump Rally

You can watch the full video of the other speakers ahead of Trump's speech here:

ABC13 will continue to report on the rally. Head to our homepage HERE for more coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wset.com/news/local/donald-trump-takes-the-stage-at-rally-in-salem-virginia-maga-event-presidential-election-day-november-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos