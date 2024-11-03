British law chief in The Hague accused of sexually assaulting colleague while giving lecture at Oxford University titled 'No One Above the Law'

A British law chief in The Hague, accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague, is due to give a lecture at Oxford University this week titled 'No One Above the Law'.

Karim Khan KC – the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court – sparked global outrage after demanding arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza war .

But last month he found himself embroiled in another controversy after the Mail on Sunday revealed a female colleague had complained against him.

We revealed Mr Khan, 54, allegedly groped the woman in his office and, separately, climbed into her hotel bed and began “sexually touching” her.

He categorically denies these allegations.

Karim Khan KC speaks during a press conference at the San Carlos Palace in Bogota on April 25.

Mr Khan (left) pictured with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the International Criminal Court (ICC)

The veteran lawyer has kept a low profile since the row broke out, not even coming to work at the ICC, but preferring to work from home.

But on Thursday he will make his first public appearance, delivering a lecture at Trinity College, Oxford, where he will be joined by Shehzad Charania, director of legal affairs and mission at GCHQ, who will make a rare public appearance.

Mr. Khan will discuss his reasons for seeking arrest warrants for Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant.

But the law chief will likely face questions over his own alleged sexual assault on an unnamed colleague, given that the ICC is prosecuting others for sexual violence against women and rape.

Last night, an Oxford University spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations regarding the Prosecutor, who remains fully in her role at the ICC and has requested the ICC monitoring mechanism to open an independent investigation immediately.

“It is important that we respect the integrity and confidentiality of any investigation and do not comment further while an investigation is ongoing.”

The Ministry of Defense understands there is growing anger among ICC staff over the way sexual assault allegations were initially handled, as new details have emerged.

Initially, the alleged victim lodged tearful complaints with two colleagues, who informed the internal monitoring body, the Internal Control Mechanism.

But the IOM dropped the complaint, as the alleged victim did not wish to pursue it.

However, three sources said the IOM had “botched” the investigation, with one saying: “It is frankly absurd that there has not been an investigation, whether they wanted to or not file a formal complaint.

“IOM has often investigated allegations when the alleged victim did not wish to do so.

Last week, Mr Khan asked the IOM to launch a new investigation.

But all three sources expressed fears about the impartiality of the IOM, as its new head will be a colleague of Mr. Khan who previously worked in the prosecutor's office.

An ICC source said: “How can you expect someone to investigate allegations about people they worked closely with or even worked for?

Friends said she had been on sick leave since the controversy erupted because she found it too “painful”.

When the Health Ministry asked Mr Khan's office last night whether he would cooperate with an external investigation, his lawyers did not respond.