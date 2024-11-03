Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements are tainted with factual errors, says Revanth Reddy-Telangana Today





Revanth said that two days after taking office, the Telangana government revealed the fulfillment of its first and second promises: free bus travel for women in all TGSRTC buses and healthcare coverage and hospitalization of 10 lakhs under Rajiv arogyasree. Updated on – November 2, 2024, 2:05 p.m. Hyderabad: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements were tainted with factual errors, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clarified that the state government was implementing the promises made to the people of Telangana. The Chief Minister on X said, “I am happy to clarify several misconceptions and factual errors in your statements about my state and our government. In Telangana, since December 7, 2023, when the Congress government was sworn in, a wave of joy and hope has swept the state, after nearly a decade of misrule by the BRS,” He further said that within two days of assuming office, the Telangana government unveiled the fulfillment of its first and second promise: free bus travel for women in all TGSRTC buses and coverage of healthcare and hospitalization of 10 lakhs under Rajiv arogyasree. In the last 11 months, our sisters and mothers in Telangana have traveled without paying a single rupee, taking over 101 crore free bus journeys across the state, saving Rs 3,433.36 crore in less than one year, the chief minister said. “Even before completing our first year, we implemented India's largest ever farmer loan waiver at the state level, guaranteeing Rythe Raju (The Farmer is King, in Telangana). Over 22 lakh and 22,000 farmers (22,22,365) are now loan free, living like a king, with all ryots loans up to Rs 2,00,000 waived off. We have put over Rs 18,000 crore in farmers’ accounts in 25 days,” said Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister highlighted that women are blessing us because they are getting free electricity, with no domestic electricity charges for their homes up to 200 units. “They are happy to find that while they face high prices for gas cylinders in BJP-ruled states, they get a cylinder at just Rs 500 per unit in Congress-ruled Telangana. During our tenure so far, over 1.31 crore gas cylinder fillings have taken place, with over 42,90,246 beneficiaries smiling as they come to the kitchen every day,” he said . The Congress government has conducted the largest recruitment drive and is regularly conducting exams of all levels – groups 1, 2, 3 and 4. In less than 11 months, the Congress government has provided jobs to more than 50,000 eligible young people, a record unmatched by any other. BJP State Government, he argued. “We are cleaning and rejuvenating our #Musi River which has been neglected in the past. We also protect our lakes, nullahs and other precious water bodies, encroached and destroyed wantonly and with abandon in the last 10 years – not a single inch of lake has been encroached upon since #Congress came to power . And we are also creating a city of the future and a master plan is being finalized,” the chief minister said. “We have set the ball rolling for Young India Skills University, YI SportsUniversity and YI Integrated Residential Schools. Every promise we make to people is a sacred commitment to us. Over the past 11 months, we have overturned an air of gloom and despair under BRS and put an end to the darkness. Like a morning sun, Telangana is rising now,” emphasizes Revanth Reddy. Dear Shri @narendramodi Ji I am happy to clarify several misconceptions and factual errors in your statements regarding my state and our government. In #telangana Since December 7, 2023, when the Congress government was sworn in, a wave of joy and hope has swept the state, after a Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 2, 2024

