Analysts say Czech Republic's meeting with Presidents Prabowo and Jokowi is a signal of support





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Political analyst Adi Prayitno believes that the meeting between Jakarta governor candidate Ridwan Kamil, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and former President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is a signal of support. Adi, who is also the Executive Director of Indonesian Political Settings, said Ridwan Kamil, Prabowo, Jokowi and Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Plus formed a single unit. It is known that Prabowo is the general chairman of the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), the political party that supported Ridwan Kamil in the Jakarta legislative elections with the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM). “This means that Prabowo, Jokowi, Ridwan Kamil and KIM Plus constitute a single political force that cannot be separated from each other,” Adi told reporters on Friday (01/11/2024). Kompas.com. Also Read: BRIN Observer on RK Effects Meets President Prabowo and Jokowi-“Si Doel” Appearance in Jakarta Regional Elections He admitted that he was sure that Prabowo would not support other candidates. Additionally, the Palace also admitted that Prabowo was close to Ridwan Kamil. “Of course, this is what we actually want to convey politically. “Personally and politically, Prabowo of course prefers Ridwan Kamil,” he said. “You could even say he supports Ridwan Kamil 100 percent,” he added. Adi also assessed that members of the KIM Plus political party would support Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in the Jakarta regional elections. “That the KIM parties, the voters of KIM and KIM Plus, are all loyal to Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. “This message seems to be conveyed during Ridwan Kamil’s meeting with Prabowo Subianto,” he explained. He said the meeting confirmed that KIM Plus in Jakarta was working perfectly. He believes that the meeting will also dispel issues and narratives that KIM Plus does not fully support Ridwan Kamil. “That is why the meetings with Prabowo, Ridwan Kamil and Solo (to meet Jokowi) were aimed at emphasizing that whoever claims to be on behalf of KIM and KIM Plus should strongly support Ridwan Kamil and Suswono,” he added. Also read: Discussion when Ridwan Kamil met Jokowi and ate with President Prabowo It is known that Ridwan Kamil met with President Prabowo Subianto at a Padang restaurant in Jakarta, Thursday evening (10/31). Presidential Communications Office/PCO chief Hasan Nasbi said the dinner together happened because they were close. Meanwhile, on Friday (01/11), Ridwan Kamil immediately went to Solo, Central Java to meet with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

