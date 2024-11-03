Politics
Conservatives change censorship rules as Badenoch elected leader
Earlier we brought you key extracts from Kemi Badenoch's first speech as leader of the Conservative Party.
Here is the full statement she delivered immediately after the Conservative leadership race result was announced this morning:
I would first like to thank Richard Fuller for his work as president of our party since July, as well as Bob Blackman as returning officer for this race. You and your teams have done us all a great service.
I also want to pay tribute to all the members of the Conservative Party who participated in this very long campaign. It was an experience that none of us candidates will ever forget. Thank you for welcoming us into your communities, into your village halls, into your pubs and into your home.
It is the greatest honor to be elected to this position, to lead the party that I love, the party that has given me so much. I hope I can repay this debt.
There are so many people to thank; first of all, my family, especially my husband Hamish, I couldn't have done this without you, thank you for being with me every step of the way.
I would also like to thank Rishi. No one could have worked harder in such difficult times. Rishi, thank you for everything you have done, we all wish you and your wonderful family the best for the future.
I would also like to pay special tribute to Robert Jenrick, who ran a great campaign.
Rob, we have all been impressed by your energy and determination. You and I know we don't disagree on much, and I'm confident you have a key role to play in our party for many years to come.
I would also like to thank all the other contestants, Priti, Mel, Tom and James, for your kind words and many ideas.
We went through this campaign more united and the party needs you more than ever.
The task before us is difficult but simple.
Our first responsibility as Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition is to hold this Labor Government to account.
Our second is no less important. This is about preparing the government over the next few years, ensuring that by the time of the next election we not only have a clear set of Conservative commitments that appeal to the British people, but also a clear plan on how to implement them, a clear plan to change this country by changing the way government works.
The Prime Minister discovers too late the dangers of not having such a plan.
This enormous work begins today.
He will seek to involve all our colleagues in Parliament, the Scottish Parliament, the Senedd, our friends in Northern Ireland, as well as councilors and party members.
But it's not just about the Conservative Party, it's about the people we want to bring back to the Conservative Party, it's about the people we need to bring back to the Conservative Party.
This is about what the Conservative Party needs to be over the next five, ten and twenty years.
Our party is essential to our country's success, but to be heard we must be honest that we have made mistakes, honest that we have let standards fall.
The time has come to tell the truth. The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to rethink our politics and thinking, and to give our party and our country the fresh start they deserve.
It’s time to get to work, it’s time to renew.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/tory-leader-announced-latest-updates-badenoch-jenrick-3359108
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US elections: Trump or Harris – who will win the US elections? This retired Californian professor predicts the winner he is 97.4% sure of
- Women's tennis concludes fall schedule at Bulldog Classic
- CHP leader Zgr Zel calls on government to increase minimum wage to 30,000 lira
- RK denies decline in electability, confident of being supported by Jokowi and Prabowo
- Liam Livingstone strike helps England level West Indies ODI series | England cricket team
- Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls
- PM Modi urges people to participate in Bhasha Gaurav Saptah
- Low-income renters will suffer after UK housing benefit freeze, experts warn | housing benefits
- 'We're Americans': Jennifer Lopez responds to Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally
- Imran Khan will not make any deal, says Fawad Chaudhry – Pakistan
- National table tennis 2: unsurprising defeat of CP Auch on the territory of leader Bordeaux
- 5.2 A strong earthquake shakes Halkidiki – tovima.com