Conservatives change censorship rules as Badenoch elected leader

Earlier we brought you key extracts from Kemi Badenoch's first speech as leader of the Conservative Party.

Here is the full statement she delivered immediately after the Conservative leadership race result was announced this morning:

I would first like to thank Richard Fuller for his work as president of our party since July, as well as Bob Blackman as returning officer for this race. You and your teams have done us all a great service.

I also want to pay tribute to all the members of the Conservative Party who participated in this very long campaign. It was an experience that none of us candidates will ever forget. Thank you for welcoming us into your communities, into your village halls, into your pubs and into your home.

It is the greatest honor to be elected to this position, to lead the party that I love, the party that has given me so much. I hope I can repay this debt.

There are so many people to thank; first of all, my family, especially my husband Hamish, I couldn't have done this without you, thank you for being with me every step of the way.

I would also like to thank Rishi. No one could have worked harder in such difficult times. Rishi, thank you for everything you have done, we all wish you and your wonderful family the best for the future.

I would also like to pay special tribute to Robert Jenrick, who ran a great campaign.

Rob, we have all been impressed by your energy and determination. You and I know we don't disagree on much, and I'm confident you have a key role to play in our party for many years to come.

I would also like to thank all the other contestants, Priti, Mel, Tom and James, for your kind words and many ideas.

We went through this campaign more united and the party needs you more than ever.

The task before us is difficult but simple.

Our first responsibility as Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition is to hold this Labor Government to account.

Our second is no less important. This is about preparing the government over the next few years, ensuring that by the time of the next election we not only have a clear set of Conservative commitments that appeal to the British people, but also a clear plan on how to implement them, a clear plan to change this country by changing the way government works.

The Prime Minister discovers too late the dangers of not having such a plan.

This enormous work begins today.

He will seek to involve all our colleagues in Parliament, the Scottish Parliament, the Senedd, our friends in Northern Ireland, as well as councilors and party members.

But it's not just about the Conservative Party, it's about the people we want to bring back to the Conservative Party, it's about the people we need to bring back to the Conservative Party.

This is about what the Conservative Party needs to be over the next five, ten and twenty years.

Our party is essential to our country's success, but to be heard we must be honest that we have made mistakes, honest that we have let standards fall.

The time has come to tell the truth. The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to rethink our politics and thinking, and to give our party and our country the fresh start they deserve.

It’s time to get to work, it’s time to renew.