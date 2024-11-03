PM Modi, PM Mitsotakis reaffirm commitment to India-Greece strategic partnership





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Greece after Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on his Indian counterpart. In a telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, defense, shipping and connectivity. The two leaders appreciated the momentum in bilateral relations following recent high-level exchanges and discussed progress in several key areas of cooperation, including initiatives to strengthen maritime connectivity, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO ) SATURDAY. Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his re-election following the Lok Sabha elections in June, expressing optimism about the future of Indo-Greek relations. Prime Minister Modi posted about the conversation on his handle Together, we aim to deepen our collaboration in the areas of trade, defence, maritime transport and connectivity. Greece is also a valuable partner of India within the EU. During the conversation, progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defense, maritime transport and connectivity, was also discussed as a follow-up to Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit to India earlier this year. The PMO statement added that the two leaders also reviewed developments regarding the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and exchanged views on regional and global issues, particularly developments in Asia. Western. Earlier this year, the Greek Prime Minister visited India, participating as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics. During this visit, the two leaders emphasized the importance of connectivity, both maritime and partnership across corridors, notably IMEC. The IMEC discussions took place in the broader context of stronger connectivity between India and Greece and examined all possible options that could strengthen this connectivity. (IANS)

