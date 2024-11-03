S&P raises Turkey's credit rating, signals pause







A 100 Turkish lira note is seen above 50 lira notes in this illustration in Istanbul. The Turkish central bank's tight monetary policy has allowed authorities to stabilize the lira, bring down inflation, replenish reserves and dedollarize the financial system, S&P Global said.

Turkey's credit rating was upgraded by S&P Global Ratings for the second time this year due to the accumulation of reserves, disinflation and an improvement in the current account deficit. The rating company raised Turkey's long-term sovereign rating by one notch to BB- on Friday evening, while adjusting the outlook to stable from positive, according to a press release. Turkey's rating remains three levels below investment grade and is on par with those of South Africa, Jamaica and Jordan, among others. The stable outlook reflects balanced risks over the next 12 months for authorities' ambitious plans to reduce still-high inflation, manage workers' wage expectations and rebalance the Turkish economy, S&P said. The Turkish central bank's tight monetary policy has allowed authorities to stabilize the lira, bring down inflation, replenish reserves and dedollarize the financial system, S&P Global said. Friday's move follows an improvement in May, when the company highlighted better coordination between monetary, fiscal and income policies aimed at rebalancing the economy. Welcoming the move, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the three major rating companies had now raised Turkey by two notches this year. Market indicators imply a higher rating, Simsek said in comments on X on Saturday. Earlier this year, Fitch Ratings and Moodys expressed confidence in the country's return to orthodox economic policies by announcing improvements. S&P Global, however, cited challenges ahead, including discussions planned for December on an increase in the minimum wage, a benchmark for wage setting, for 2025. An increase above 30% would almost certainly prolong an already prolonged process of disinflation and make single-digit inflation in 2027 a less achievable goal, analysts including Frank Gill wrote. Since May, Turkey has attracted foreign capital flows, notably through carry operations. These flows allowed the central bank to quickly build up foreign exchange reserves, strengthening its ability to defend the Turkish lira if necessary. The current account deficit narrowed sharply thanks to restrictive monetary policy which limited credit growth and dampened domestic demand. Annual inflation, however, remains high. Data due Monday is expected to show only a slight deceleration in October from 49.4% in September. After President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election in 2023, Turkey returned to more conventional economic policies, abandoning a growth-at-all-costs strategy in favor of higher interest rates. The central bank raised its policy rate from 50% to 50% as recently as mid-2023 to curb demand and control inflation. This improvement reflects the rebalancing of Turkey's external accounts, visible in the reduction of the rolling 12-month current account deficit to around 1% of GDP in August, a reduction in foreign currency deposits and a concomitant increase in the country's net stock of foreign currencies. CBRT. foreign exchange reserves, S&P Global said.

