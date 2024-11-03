War crimes allegations brought against Erdoan in Germany following Turkish military actions in Syria





Two German organizations have filed a criminal complaint against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and several senior Turkish officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in relation to Turkish military actions in northern and eastern Syria. The complaint, filed with the federal prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe, names Erdoan alongside Defense Minister Yaar Gler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, MIT intelligence chief Brahim Kaln, and several top military commanders, including the General Metin Grak and Air Force Commander Ziya Cemal Kadolu.



The complaint was initiated by the International Association for Democracy and Law (MAF-DAD) and the Kurdish Academics Network (KURD-AKAD) and announced at a press conference in Berlin. Organizations argue that Turkish forces have systematically attacked Kurdish civilian infrastructure, targeting medical facilities, water stations and other essential services in what they describe as a widespread and deliberate campaign. Key representatives, including MAF-DAD Co-Chair Heike Geisweid and KURD-AKAD Co-Chair Dr. Dersim Dadeviren, highlighted the critical impact of these actions on the health and well-being of civilians in the region . According to the complaint, the Turkish army's attacks peaked between October 2023 and January 2024, with attacks on critical health facilities such as Kobani Medical Center, Meshtanour Medical Center and a dialysis center in Qamislo. These facilities were vital to the civilian population, especially those with chronic health needs such as diabetes and dialysis treatments. The plaintiffs say the destruction of these centers left many people without essential medical care, forcing some to seek treatment in Aleppo or abroad and allegedly led to the deaths of patients. Ankara has justified its military actions in Syrian Kurdistan by citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which authorizes self-defense. However, plaintiffs and legal experts dispute this justification, arguing that there is no evidence linking the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) or the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) to any direct threat against Turkey. AANES reports recorded a staggering 1,031 attacks over a four-day period from October 24 to 27, 2024. These attacks resulted in the deaths of 17 civilians, including women and children, and injured 65 others. Attacks targeted health and education centers, bakeries, grain stores, power plants and water facilities, causing widespread shortages of essential resources such as electricity, water, fuel and food. The plaintiffs claim that such actions do not constitute collateral damage, but a calculated attempt to harm Kurdish civilian life in violation of international humanitarian law. Dr Dersim Dadeviren from KURD-AKAD note that the complaint is unlikely to result in a trial but aims to draw international attention to Turkey's actions in the Kurdish regions. She criticized Germany's approach and called for a tougher stance, including possible sanctions. Heike Geisweid from MAF-DAD stressed that Turkey's military actions, which reportedly affect civilians and medical facilities, raise serious concerns under German law on war crimes and crimes against humanity. She noted that frequent attacks on hospitals and civilian areas underscored the need for accountability. Professor Gerhard Trabert, representative of the Association for Poverty and Health, which supports the Kobani Medical Center, sentenced targeting health facilities. “Health care is a humanitarian necessity, not a military strategy,” Trabert said. The complaint highlights the broader context of Turkey's actions against Kurdish regions and highlights the need for peace and stability in northern and eastern Syria. As international attention grows, the organizations behind the complaint hope to highlight the humanitarian impact of Turkey's military interventions and press for international accountability.

