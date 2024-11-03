Jokowi will come down from the mountains to campaign for rival Bali governor candidate De Gadjah, Wayan Koster-PDIP





Sunday, November 3, 2024

Next, LIVEGeneral Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep said that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, will come down to campaign for the number 1 candidate supported by the PSI in the elections for the post of governor of Bali, namely Made. Muliawan Arya (De Gadjah) and Putu Agus Suradnyana (Mulia-Fit). Read also: TGB leaves Perindo altogether due to support for Zul-Uhel in NTB gubernatorial elections: leaders need 2 periods Apart from this, Jokowi will also campaign for the two candidates for Denpasar Mayor and Deputy Mayor Number 1, Gede Ngurah Ambara Putra and I Nengah Yasa Adi Susanto (Abdi). “I hope that later, God willing, the seventh president (Joko Widodo) will come and support these two pairs of candidates,” Kaesang said while attending the regional election campaign at Badung Market, Denpasar, Bali , Sunday November 3, 2024. Read also: Gus Yusuf supports Luthfi-Taj Yasin: It's time for Central Java to be led by Santri  Kaesang Pangarep, PSI general president, in Denpasar, Bali Besides Jokowi, Kaesang continued, President Prabowo Subianto is also expected to be present in Bali to attend the 2024 Bali regional election campaign. Read also: The second East Java gubernatorial election debate will be held tomorrow, this is the difference from the first “God willing, the President (Prabowo Subianto) will be present this afternoon to give his support to these two pairs of candidates,” Kaesang added, referring to the pair of Mulia-Pas gubernatorial candidates and the couple of candidates for mayor of Denpasar, Abdi. Kaesang's presence in Denpasar is part of a series of PSI-backed candidate campaigns for the Bali gubernatorial election, namely number 1 couple Made Muliawan Arya (De Gadjah) and Putu Agus Suradnyana (Mulia-Pas ), as well as the number 1 candidate couple for mayor and deputy mayor of Denpasar sequence 1, Gede Ngurah Ambara Putra and I Nengah Yasa Adi Susanto (Abdi). However, Kaesang did not provide further details regarding Joko Widodo's expected arrival in the 2024 Bali regional election campaign. On the other hand, Chairman of the ISP Regional Leadership Council (DPW) in Bali, I Nengah Yasa Adi Susanto, also confirmed that Joko Widodo, who served as president for two terms (2014-2019 and 2019-2024 ), had given him support. Gede Ngurah Ambara Putra and Nengah Yasa Adi Susanto are running as candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of Denpasar with serial number 1. “Pak Jokowi supports us and prays for us, giving us his blessing to succeed in the Denpasar regional elections. We were summoned by him on October 25,” he said. The 2024 Bali Governor and Vice Governor and Denpasar Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections will each be held with two pairs of candidates. In the Bali gubernatorial election, the number 2 candidate pair consists of incumbents Wayan Koster and Giri Prasta. Meanwhile, for Denpasar Pilwalkot number 2, the starters are I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara and I Kadek Agus Arya Wibawa. Next page However, Kaesang did not provide further details regarding Joko Widodo's expected arrival in the 2024 Bali regional election campaign.

