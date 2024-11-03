



Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live alongside host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.

Charlotte's vice president's flight to Detroit was diverted to New York, and hours later she appeared in the open as a reflection of Maya Rudolph who impersonates Harris on the show.

Meanwhile, a shocking new poll in Iowa, a state in which neither candidate campaigned, puts the Democratic candidate three points ahead of Donald Trump, a 12-point gap against the Republican since the 2020 elections.

The Des Moines Register observes that much of the shift to Harris from the former president comes from women and independents. About 20% of voters in the Iowa Republican caucus supported Nikki Haley over Trump.

Earlier in the day, the former president said women need to be protected while at home in the suburbs, as he attempted to reiterate his earlier comment that he would protect them whether they like it or not .

According to CNN, some 70 million Americans have already voted early. Both candidates spent Saturday in North Carolina, focusing on key battlegrounds as Election Day approaches.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1730611800ICYMI: Cardi B Rips Trump at Harris Rally

Rapper Cardi B lashed out at Donald Trump at a rally for Kamala Harris, warning voters that the former president doesn't believe women deserve rights.

Speaking at Friday's event in Wisconsin, she criticized Trump for a recent comment he made this week: “I'm going to do it whether women like it or not.” I will protect them.

Trump said his aides urged him to stop using the protective term on the campaign trail because it was inappropriate. He then doubled his position.

Michelle Del Rey reports.

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 05:30

Harris campaign trolls Trump by comparing crowd size in same Greensboro arena

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 05:15

1730610300And Harris leaves for Detroit to resume his campaign…(AP)

Asked by pool reporters how she enjoyed her appearance on Saturday Night Live, she responded with a smile: It was fun.

Democratic Vice President for President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two at LaGuardia Airport (AP)

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 05:05

1730609700Trump camp reacts to Harris on SNL

Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, reacted to Kamala Harris' appearance on Saturday Night Live with the following statement:

Kamala Harris has nothing of substance to offer the American people, which is why she's living out her twisted fantasy by cosplaying with her elitist friends on Saturday Night Leftists as her campaign fades into obscurity. Over the past four years, Kamala's destructive policies have led to untold misery and suffering for all Americans. She broke it, and President Trump is going to fix it.

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 04:55

1730608500In Pictures: Kamala Harris on Saturday Night LiveMaya Rudolph (left) and Kamala Harris (right) at the Saturday Night Live cold open on November 2, 2024, just three days before Election Day (AFP via Getty Images) (REUTERS)(AFP via Getty Images)'Live from New York, it's Saturday evening! (PA)

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 04:35

1730608420Harris isn't the first politician to appear alongside an impersonator on SNL

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 04:33

1730607300 Full story: Harris mocks Trump with surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live

It was the show's final episode before Tuesday's crucial election day.

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 04:15

1730605712Watch: Kamala Harris Appears in Saturday Night Live Cold Open

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 03:48

1730605344SNL: Kamala Harris appears as her own reflection (Maya Rudolphs)

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 03:42

1730604304Harris should be cold opened at SNL, official says

Oliver O'Connell3 November 2024 03:25

