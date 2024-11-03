Volunteers say many regional head candidates are asking Jokowi to campaign





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Volunteer Joko Widodo (Jokowi) says many candidates for regional leadership have asked the former Indonesian president to become an activist. Red and White Solidarity (Solmed) President Silvester Matutina said Jokowi was still considering becoming a candidate in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. Silvester did not mention which regions the candidates who asked Jokowi to become an activist came from. However, he claimed that many candidates wanted Jokowi. “Many have asked for it, but Mr. (Jokowi) is still thinking about it. “There are several gubernatorial candidates, regent candidates who came to ask for Pak Jokowi's blessing,” he said in Jakarta, Saturday (02/11/2024). Also read: Observer: RK's meeting with Prabowo and Jokowi is a sign that KIM Plus is not optimal Silvester said Jokowi was still considering two things regarding his offer to become an activist. He said the former governor of DKI Jakarta always wanted to rest after serving as president. He also said Jokowi felt “uncomfortable” around political figures and President Prabowo Subianto. “Don't let things develop like this, he doesn't like political figures or Pak Prabowo either. Because he has become an ordinary citizen now,” Silvester was quoted as saying Kompas.com. Jokowi himself is known to have met with Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil in Surakarta last Friday (1/11). During the meeting, Ridwan admitted to seeking advice from Jokowi regarding Jakarta. Ridwan, who is partnered with Suswono in the 2024 Jakarta Pilkada, is competing against Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana and Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. On the other hand, Silvester responded to the talk that the volunteer group Pro Jokowi (Projo) would become a political party with Jokowi as president. He said Jokowi does not currently wish to become party chairman. “Oh, it's not Pak Jokowi's (desire), no, no. This is exactly the wish of one of the voluntary organizations, Projo. “There are hundreds of voluntary organizations in Jokowi, Prabowo and Gibran,” he said. Previously, Treasurer General Projo Panel Barus said his mass organization had the opportunity to transform into a political party during the December 2024 congress. The panel said his party often persuaded Jokowi to create or lead a political party. Also read: President Prabowo encourages RK, are there “difficulties” in the regional elections? This is Riza Patria's clarification

