Hasto highlights that Ridwan Kamil-Ahmad Luthfi seeks help from Jokowi in regional elections





Ridwan Kamil, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, after holding a closed-door meeting in Solo, Central Java, Friday (01/11/2024). Photo: Doc. coil PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto highlighted Jakarta Governor Candidate Number 1 Ridwan Kamil who met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi. Hasto said Ridwan Kamil showed a weak mentality, the mentality of a loser. He said RK met Jokowi when his eligibility in a number of investigative institutions dropped. RK's eligibility is closely linked to the number 3 candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. “Thank you, amid the investigation results which showed that the RK couple experienced a drastic decline, showing increasing public distrust, then Mr. RK came to Mr. Jokowi, which shows a loser mentality” , said Hasto after attending the 10 kilometer running race. Victoria Run', with start and finish QBIG BSD City, Tangerang Regency, Banten, Sunday (3/11). Hasto said RK's steps to meet Jokowi were to ask for his blessing and help in winning the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto after the Soekarno Run activity in Senayan, Central Jakarta, Sunday (18/8). Photo: Rachmadi Rasyad/kumparan He said asking for blessing and help to advance political protest was tantamount to returning Indonesia to the New Order culture. Hasto said young people do not like the idea of ​​asking for help and blessings during political protests. Gen Z prefers candidates to come up with ideas and demonstrate their accomplishments. “The culture of blessings is an ancient culture, a new order culture. Different from the youth culture, the millennial generation, Generation Z prioritizes achievement, this is the difference. We must go down, presenting good ideas, so that when RK comes to Pak Jokowi “It once again shows the mentality of losing, the mentality of not being a fighter,” said Hasto. Jakarta Governor candidate Ridwan Kamil met with 7th President Joko Widodo in Solo, Central Java on Friday (01/11). Photo: Doc. coil Hasto said RK's moves were clearly the opposite of what Pramono-Rano had done. According to him, Pram and Rano were more focused on meeting people. “Therefore, we increasingly believe that Pak Pramono Anung and Rano Karno will win the Jakarta legislative elections, because they continue to come and greet people with ideas that will make Jakarta a global city,” he said . He said RK's moves to seek help from Jokowi were no longer valid because Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had stressed the importance of neutral officials in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. “Jokowi’s youth are no longer capable of this, although we see that various elements of the state apparatus are still trying to deploy,” he said. “Therefore, do not be afraid of the intervention of state representatives, because President Prabowo has declared his commitment to be neutral. If there are state representatives, including police officers, who act to win certain pairs of candidates, it means going against President Prabowo's political line,” Hasto said. Central Java gubernatorial candidate and Central Java deputy governor candidate number 2 Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin convey their ideas during the first public debate for the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang, Central Java, Wednesday (30/10/202 Photo: Makna Zaezar/ BETWEEN PHOTOS Hasto says Ahmad Luthfi does not have a strong mentality Hasto also highlighted the number 2 candidate for Central Java governor, Ahmad Luthfi, who asked Jokowi for help. He stressed that any candidate for the head of the region who asks to support Jokowi has shown that he has no mentality and is not worthy of being a leader. Anyone who comes to Pak Jokowi shows that he is not mentally strong as a leader, it is a loser mentality, it is a mentality that is not worthy of being a leader because he must bring take advantage of powerHasto said. Hasto suspects that the candidates for the head of the region who came to Jokowi wanted interference from state officials in the regional elections. For PDIP, the presidential election is over and Prabowo Subianto has become President of the Republic of Indonesia. Hasto calls on all levels of society to take action in the event of attempted intervention by state officials and law enforcement during the upcoming regional elections on November 27. “If there is interference in these regional elections, there are state officials who intervene, including police officers who try to intervene. Do not be afraid, let's move, we will save democracy and sovereignty of the people, whatever the risks,” Hasto underlined.

