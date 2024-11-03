Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye





The head of the Communications Directorate, Fahrettin Altun, spoke at the awards ceremony of the “TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival”: “Trkiye's most urgent struggle is to prevent the escalation of violence currently taking place in Gaza from spreading throughout the region. Unfortunately, we are witnessing a massacre that is amplified by the butterfly effect, a chain of organized crimes. We must proclaim this truth loud and clear: all of this constitutes a blatant and undeniable crime against humanity, and those who attempt to cover up these crimes are complicit in this atrocity; the main one is Israel. Equally culpable is the Western establishment that supports Israel, working to cover up its crimes while providing resources for these crimes, thereby encouraging Israel to commit them. In some Western countries, generally recognized as the cradle of democracy and supposedly free from interference in freedom of expression and lifestyle, we are increasingly witnessing a rise in Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia. It is with great confidence that I affirm that the spiritual heritage of the Republic of Trkiye, forged over millennia, encourages us to perceive all facets of life through the prism of our consciousness. Today, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Trkiye is leading the way in understanding global justice through this profound philosophy. In keeping with this philosophy, he asserts that “the world is bigger than five.” Through this philosophy, he defends the idea that a fairer world is possible. It is evident that our public broadcaster, TRT, successfully embodies our nation's commitment to fostering global peace and stability within its operational framework, which inspires us with a deep sense of pride. The TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival constitutes an institutional manifestation of Trkiye’s sensitivity on this subject. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iletisim.gov.tr/english/haberler/detay/head-of-communications-altun-as-long-as-human-dignity-and-conscience-endure-oppressors-will-inevitably-be-cast-into-the-annals-of-history The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

