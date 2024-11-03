Hasto on RK's meeting with Jokowi: losing mentality





Secretary General of the PDIP, Hasto Kristiyantoranked Jakarta gubernatorial candidate number 1, Ridwan Kamil or RKshowing the mentality of a loser. Because, Hasto said, RK met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when the former governor of West Java (West Java) experienced a decline in his electability.

“Thank you, amid the survey results showing that the RK pair experienced a drastic decline, showing growing public distrust, then Mr. RK came to Mr. Jokowi, which shows a loser mentality,” he said. said Hasto after attending the “Victoria Run”. ” in Tangerang as in the written statement, Sunday (03/11/2024).

Hasto said that RK's approach in meeting Jokowi was of course to ask for blessing and help to win in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. Hasto said that the step of asking for blessing and help to advance the Political protest was like returning Indonesia to New Order culture.

Hasto believes that young people do not like the idea of ​​asking for help and blessings during political protests. Generation Z is considered to prefer candidates to propose ideas and demonstrate their achievements.

“The culture of blessings is an ancient culture, the culture of the New Order. Different from the youth culture, the millennial generation, Generation Z prioritizes achievement, this is the difference. We must go down, presenting good ideas, so that when RK comes to Pak Jokowi “It once again shows the mentality of losing, the mentality of not being a fighter,” he said.

Hasto assessed that RK's moves to ask for help in winning the 2024 Jakarta parliamentary elections were not carried out by the candidates supported by PDIP, namely Pramono Anung and Rano Karno or Doel. “Therefore, we increasingly believe that Pak Pramono Anung and Rano Karno will win the Jakarta legislative elections, because they continue to come and greet people with ideas that will make Jakarta a global city,” he said .

Hasto estimated that the decline in RK's electability may come after Jakarta's No. 1 gubernatorial candidate Suswono made a statement about rich widows marrying unemployed young men. The discovery that eligibility, according to Hasto, had decreased, finally made RK worried to seek help from Jokowi to win the 2024 Jakarta Pilkada.

“A concern, a very big concern on the part of RK, because the poll is going down and then there are problems related to his representatives, which, for many, are a form of religious harassment, and then come asking for blessings, this again shows a loser mentality Therefore, let us all act simultaneously because the culture of blessings is a culture of the past, a feudal culture that we must leave behind,” Hasto said.

Hasto said RK's moves to ask Jokowi for help were no longer valid because President Prabowo Subianto emphasized the importance of neutral officials in the 2024 regional elections.

“Jokowi's cawes can no longer do this, although we see that various elements of the state apparatus are still trying to mobilize. Therefore, do not be afraid of the intervention of state officials, because President Prabowo declared his commitment to be neutral If there is a state apparatus “including police officers who move to win certain pairs of candidates, this means that this is contrary to President Prabowo's political line”, he said. he declared.

Ridwan Kamil previously said the meeting with Jokowi was to exchange views on Jakarta. RK said that Jokowi fully supports the RIDO (Ridwan Kamil-Suswono) pair.

“It was the former governor of Jakarta who provided ideas, concepts on how to develop Jakarta, and God willing, he will personally support the RIDO couple,” said RK in the Cakung region, at the East Jakarta, Saturday (02/11).

RK said that in addition to discussing Jakarta, he also wanted to express his thanks to Jokowi for fulfilling his duties as the country's leader. Furthermore, said RK, he had been with Jokowi for 11 years.

“I have been with Mr. Jokowi for 11 years, 5 years as mayor, 5 years as governor of West Java, 1 year as conservative, when he finished office, he did not have time to personally say thank you to him, isn't it, so the opportunity was yesterday,” he said.

