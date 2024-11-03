RK's moves to meet Jokowi and Prabowo seen as signal of concern over rival's electability





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Esa Unggul University Communications Observer Jamiluddin Ritonga, Jakarta Governor Cagub said Ridwan Kamil (RK) met with 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President Prabowo Subianto in order to increase his eligibility. Because, he says, eligibility RK in Jakarta elections begins to be overtaken by his competitor Pramono Anung. “Ridwan Kamil met with President Prabowo Subianto and former President Joko Widodo apparently to strengthen his electability,” Jamiluddin told reporters on Sunday (03/11/2024). “RK did this because recently his eligibility has been decreasing. Meanwhile, its competitor Pramono Anung-Rano continues to show improvements,” he continued. Jamiluddin explained that RK needed Prabowo's support and Jokowi because both figures are considered to have a mass base in Jakarta. According to Jamiluddin, this assumption is certainly not wrong, given that Jokowi and Prabowo have a good record in Jakarta. Also read: Ridwan Kamil denies that his meeting with Prabowo and Jokowi led to a decrease in eligibility Shela Octavia Candidate for Jakarta Governor Number 3, Ridwan Kamil received a special briefing when he met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, Central Java, Friday (11/ 01/2024). Candidate for Jakarta Governor Number 3, Ridwan Kamil received a special briefing when he met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, Central Java, Friday (11/ 01/2024). Especially for Prabowo, in the 2024 presidential election he was superior to Anies Baswedan in Jakarta. Therefore, Prabowo certainly has significant supporters in Jakarta. “RK hopes that it will be Prabowo’s supporters who can support him so that his electability soars,” Jamiluddin said. So what about Jokowi? Jokowi, Jamiluddin said, indeed won the Jakarta legislative elections and served as governor of DKI before eventually becoming president. This reality is also a belief for RK Jokowi to have a large mass of supporters in Jakarta. Also read: Ridwan Kamil meeting with Prabowo and Jokowi, support for Jakarta regional elections? If Jokowi manages to direct his supporters to the RK, his electability will increase significantly. However, Jamiluddin emphasized that there is still a massive base of supporters of Anies and Ahok in Jakarta. “These two figures have supporters who could be more numerous than those of Jokowi. Therefore, Prabowo and Jokowi's supporters could be as strong as Anies and Ahok's supporters,” he explained. He believes that if Jokowi's supporters move closer to the RK, Anies' supporters will move further away from it. Jamiluddin reminded that there are still many Anies supporters in Jakarta. Also read: Ridwan Kamil admits to being groomed by Prabowo during dinner: Soleh's son's fortune “There might be more Anies supporters than Jokowi supporters. Therefore, if RK moves closer to Jokowi, it could push Anies' supporters away from RK. This will definitely hurt RK in his efforts to get eligibility,” Jamiluddin added.

