British lobbyists accused of whitewashing oil-rich Azerbaijan ahead of climate COP

Pre-COP climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, in September (Source: COP29 media.)

A lobbying firm close to senior British politicians and the oil industry receives $4.7 million to help Azerbaijan's authoritarian regime improve its image ahead of the crucial UN COP climate summit next month, Democracy for Sale can reveal.

Lobbying giant Teneo, which employs former Labor culture secretary Ben Bradshaw as well as Boris Johnson's former business chief, has won a seven-month contract which campaigners say will help the wealthy state in oil to clear its reputation.

On November 11, the UN will host its COP 29 on climate change in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital. The choice of Azerbaijan as host of the summit was controversial. Its economy is heavily dependent on fossil fuels and critics have pointed the finger at the regimes. human rights record including the imprisonment of climate activists.

A survey conducted by Democracy for Sale in collaboration with the paper i and SourceMatériau, reveals that as part of the Teneo contract, one of its British consultants will be paid monthly fees of $25,000, plus bonuses totaling $50,000 while only functioning part-time.

The Teneos lobbying team working on the Azerbaijan deal includes Boris Johnson's former chief trade adviser Alex Hickman.

According to US documents, Teneo will provide media training and provide advice on developing a narrative for COP summit hosts. The lobbying firm's work will be led by its president of global strategy, Geoff Morrell, a former executive at oil giant BP, Azerbaijan's largest foreign investor.

While working for BP, Morrell reprimanded opportunistic environmentalists for exaggerating the impact of the company's Deepwater Horizon explosion, an oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico that killed 11 people and spilled four million barrels of oil into the ocean

Climate groups have accused Teneo of helping Azerbaijan green its image. Lela Stanley, senior investigator at Global Witness, said: “Companies that help oil states like Azerbaijan are complicit in greenwashing.

Instead of focusing on hiding their image, Azerbaijan and its partners should make fossil fuel companies contribute to the UN Loss and Damage Fund. The polluters who are destroying the planet should pay for the damage they have caused.

In addition to its work for the Azerbaijani regime, Teneo has also signed lucrative deals to work with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on other contracts, according to our analysis of US Government Records. He also works for some of the world's biggest fossil fuel companies, including British Gas owner Centrica and mining giant BHP.

Kathy Mulvey, campaigner at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said: “It's a clear conflict of interest for a PR firm to be paid to serve both oil and gas company clients who are at the origin of the climate crisis and the host country government responsible for guiding the next international. climate negotiations.

Repression of human rights

Azerbaijan was accused of having intensified its crackdown on human rights and media freedom since the country hosted the world's largest climate conference.

Last July, Gubad Ibadoghlupolitical scientist at the London School of Economics, was arrested while visiting his family in Azerbaijan. Ibadoghlu had been a vocal critic of the Aliyev regime.

The main objective of the regime is to eliminate those who oppose it. They saw my father as a threat, as a threat to their money, as a threat to their power. That was enough for them to decide they had to find a way to stop them, his son Ibad, 24, told Democracy for Sale during a video call from Sweden, where he lives with his sister and mother.

» Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International. Azerbaijan is hosting an international conference on climate justice while actively undermining key pillars of climate activism by suppressing all forms of critical expression and protest and dismantling local civil society.

Earlier this year, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said owning oil and gas deposits was not our fault. Iit's a gift from God.

Speaking at an event on climate diplomacy in Berlin, Aliyev said that as the leader of a country rich in fossil fuels, we will of course defend the right of these countries to continue their investments and production because that the world needs it.

World leaders, ministers and negotiators meet at the COP to negotiate and approve plans to jointly combat climate change and its impacts.

Despite hosting the environmental summit, Azerbaijan plans to increase oil and gas production over the next decade, according to a report by a German NGO.

The country, which derives 60% of its revenue from oil and gas, has also massively increased its gas exports to Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lobbying links

Founded in 2011 by a former aide to President Bill Clinton and based in New York, Teneo quickly became one of the largest lobbying firms in the West.

Much of Teneos' growth has come from the acquisition of smaller lobbying firms, including Tulchan Communications, created by former Conservative Party chairman Andrew Feldman. Baron Feldman continues to serve as a lobbyist for Teneo, leading the company's communications strategy and activities in the UK, where his clients include Thames Water, Severn Trent and McDonalds.

Shortly after the general election, the company also sought to strengthen its links with the Labor government by appointing former Labor minister Ben Bradshaw as senior advisor

Although US documents do not mention Bradshaw as one of the people working on Azerbaijan's COP contract, when he was hired by Teneo, the company's UK managing director, Nick Claydon, said: Knowledge Ben's depth and experience in understanding the priorities and approach of the new labor administration will bring enormous benefits to Teneos customers around the world.

Teneos' senior UK managing director is Patrick Loughlan, one of Tony Blair's former special advisers at Downing Street and Labour's former director of policy and head of research. The company's chief executive, Robert Fuller, also spent six weeks volunteer to help labor during the recent election campaign.

Teneo and the Azerbaijani government declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Peter Geoghegan.