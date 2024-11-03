Gazprom will have a gas hub in Istanbul News from Fakti.bg – World





The idea of ​​a gas hub in Türkiye was first floated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2022 after the “Nord Stream” gas pipeline explosions. Negotiations between Turkey and Russia to reach a gas hub deal are underway. The Istanbul hub could start operating in 2025, recalls BGNES. This was stated by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

“As part of the partnership between Botash and Gazprom, we have created a solid business infrastructure that can be operational as early as 2025 in the financial center of Istanbul,” Bayraktar told “Miliet”. “We have sent (to Russia) a memorandum of understanding,” Bayraktar said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told his Turkish counterpart Erdogan that he would give instructions to Gazprom regarding the gas hub. Bayraktar also announced that an Istanbul gas index would be established, meaning that gas prices would be set in Istanbul and Russia would sell its gas at prices based on this index. Turkey, which has announced its ambition to become a gas hub by increasing both imports and exports, is negotiating supply deals with producers and consumers.

During Erdogan's visit to Russia for the BRICS summit in October, Turkish and Russian leaders continued to discuss ways to develop the potential and the specifics of the project to create a gas hub in Turkey. The idea of ​​a gas hub in Türkiye was first floated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2022 after the “Nord Stream” gas pipeline explosions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed considerable interest in the idea, as Russia seeks to make up for lost sales to Europe. The country's efforts to become a gas hub resumed in September 2023 when Putin and Erdogan met in Sochi. During the meeting, a roadmap between the Russian energy company Gazprom and the Turkish Botash Oil Pipeline Corporation was discussed, with the next step being the creation of a joint working group.

