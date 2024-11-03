Hasto's comments regarding RK and Jokowi's meeting in Solo





Meeting moment between former President Joko Widodo and Ridwan Kamil at his residence in Solo. (Photo/Ist)

BeritaNasional.com – PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto insinuated that Jakarta Governor No. 1 candidate Ridwan Kamil met with former President Joko Widodo. According to Hasto, Ridwan Kamil met with Jokowi because he was experiencing a decline in electability. “Amid survey results showing that the RK couple had seen a drastic decline, showing growing public distrust, Mr. RK turned to Mr. Jokowi, which shows a loser mentality,” said Hasto in its press release on Sunday (03/11/2024). Hasto estimated that RK met Jokowi to ask for his blessing and help so that he could win the Jakarta Pilkada. According to him, young people don't like it. Because young people like candidates who propose ideas. “The culture of blessings is an ancient culture, a new order culture. Different from the youth culture, the millennial generation, Generation Z prioritizes achievement, this is the difference. We must go down, presenting good ideas, so that when RK comes to Pak Jokowi “It once again shows the mentality of losing, the mentality of not being a fighter,” said Hasto. Meanwhile, PDIP candidates for Jakarta governor Pramono Anung and Rano Karno do not need to follow RK's steps. “Therefore, we increasingly believe that Pak Pramono Anung and Rano Karno will win the Jakarta legislative elections, because they continue to come and greet people with ideas that will make Jakarta a global city,” he said . Hasto said RK's moves to ask Jokowi for help were no longer valid because Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto emphasized the importance of neutral officials in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. “Jokowi's cawe can no longer do this, although we see that various elements of the state apparatus are still trying to deploy. Therefore, do not be afraid of the intervention of state officials, because President Prabowo declared his commitment to be neutral,” he said. “If there are state officials, including police officers, who act to win over certain candidate pairs, that means going against President Prabowo’s political line,” he added. Previously, Jakarta Gubernatorial Candidate Number 1 Ridwan Kamil (RK) had just met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in Solo on Friday (01/11/2024). RK said this meeting was held to respond to Jokowi's invitation to stay in touch and dialogue on the future development of Jakarta. At this meeting, RK expressed his gratitude for the cooperation achieved while Jokowi was President of the Republic of Indonesia. “I came as someone who helped Pak Jokowi, yes, as governor of West Java, to this day I am still conservative of the IKN. Asked about his experience, especially technical regarding Jakarta because Pak Jokowi was also governor from Jakarta, to equip me with things related to Jakarta “What will the future look like,” Ridwan Kamil told reporters. “Actually, I didn't thank Mr. Jokowi personally, I can only meet him physically now,” RK continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritanasional.com/detail/85073/komentar-hasto-soal-pertemuan-rk-dan-jokowi-di-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos