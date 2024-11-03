CM A Revanth Reddy vs PM Narendra Modis jumla jibe, says Telangana rising up | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism that the Congress government in Telangana has failed to deliver on its promises, especially on farmers chief minister A Revanth Reddy Saturday said every promise made by the Congress was a sacred commitment to the people and all promises were implemented.

Asserting that he was more than willing to clarify the misconceptions and factual errors contained in the Prime Minister's remarks, Revanth said that after the Congress government took charge in December last year, he had started to implement key promises. A wave of joy and hope has swept the state after nearly a decade of BRS poor management, the CM said in a message on X in response to the Prime Minister's post on his social media account.

In his message on Friday, Modi targeted the Congress and accused it of making promises it cannot keep. He said broken promises were hurting farmers and the development trajectory and fiscal health were going from bad to worse in the Congress-ruled states of Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Revanth said that within two days of taking office, the government had kicked off its first two promises. Free bus travel for women in all TGSRTC buses and healthcare and hospitalization cover of Rs 10 lakh under Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme. In the last 11 months, our sisters and mothers in Telangana have traveled without paying a single rupee in TGSRTC buses, completing over 101 crore free bus journeys in the state, thereby saving Rs 3,433 crore in less than 'one year,' he said.

The CM said that even before completing the first year of its tenure, the Congress government had implemented the largest ever farmer loan waiver in India.

