Prabowo will continue its incentives for the purchase of electric homes and vehicles











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto revealed that incentives currently provided by the government, particularly for the real estate and electric vehicle sectors, will be proposed to be extended in 2025. Airlangga said several incentives proposed to be extended next year include Government Supported VAT (PPN DTP), BM VAT (Luxury Goods), as well as DTP VAT for electric vehicles up to DTP VAT Property. “Then, there are also several resolutions related to regulations on popular business credit, credit for agricultural equipment and machinery, and new proposals for investment credit or revitalization of labor-intensive industries work will also be proposed,” explained Airlangga during a press conference discussing the Quick Win a program proposal. Ministry of Economic Affairs, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Jakarta, Sunday (03/11/2024). The reason, Airlangga explained, was that the proposal to pursue several incentive programs, including for electric vehicles and real estate in Indonesia, was none other than to boost national economic growth. Specifically, the proposal to maintain incentives for the real estate sector is 100% DTP VAT or free VAT for housing purchases. The tax incentive for purchasing a house comes from the basic tax charge (DPP) of up to IDR 2 billion with a maximum sale price of IDR 5 billion, said it was to help Indonesia's middle economic class buy a house. “The first consideration is of course that we look at people's purchasing power, which is still relatively low. So we need to stimulate growth. Well, to stimulate growth is because the VAT incentives DTP are something that the middle class really needs (…) And this class of society is the first to buy a house,” he added. Apart from this, Airlangga also explained that the reason why his party proposed to continue the electric vehicle incentive program was to consider the mobility of people to be able to use electric vehicles for work. The government has introduced several incentives for electric vehicles, including a subsidy of IDR 7 million per unit for the purchase of electric motorcycles and the conversion of electric motorcycles. Meanwhile, for electric cars, companies are exempt from import duties, luxury goods sales tax (PPnBM) and only need to pay 11% value-added tax (VAT). of the sale price. “Secondly, buy for mobility, for work. So we will propose to expand both of those things,” he added. Unfortunately, Airlangga did not specify how long the real estate and electric vehicle incentive program would continue. What is certain is that his party continues to discuss with the Ministry of Finance. “The duration of the extension will still be discussed with the Minister of Finance. So this is still waiting for a discussion with the Minister of Finance. Because like yesterday, there was a quota for motorcycles. So no, the number is not limit.” he said. (who/whom) Watch the video below: Video: Airlangga says investors are 'satisfied' with ministerial candidate Prabowo

